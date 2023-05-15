Game company raises $5 mn at $40 mn valuation

“The$5 million raised during our pre-seed round is a testament to our vision and our commitment to creating an unmatched gaming experience for gamers worldwide,”…reports Asian Lite News

Revolutionary AI-driven cloud-based gaming platform, The Game Company, raised $5 million during their pre-seed round in December. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of The Game Company’s powerful platform and leverage AI technology to create an interconnected multi-role ecosystem.

Their approach to create a unique AI-driven cloud-based gaming platform has set a new standard in the industry. It has garnered the attention of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, solidifying their position as one of the most promising gaming platforms in the market.

The platform downsizes the memory and processing systems that most modern games demand to be able to run smoothly. This will enable users to play any e-pastime from any device without the need for expensive consoles, or PCs. In addition to that they utilize AI technology in their platform to allow for a truly personalized experience for users based on their unique psychographics and Interests, Opinions, and Activities (IOA).

The Game Company has been making significant strides in development since its pre-seed round. With their impressive $40 million valuation from this pre-seed round, the company is poised for even more growth during its upcoming funding round, with expectations of a substantial increase in valuation.

said Osman Masud, CEO. “We are confident that we have paved the way for the next funding round, which may propel the level of gaming available to users even further.”

The Game Company’s vision is to provide the most advanced, flexible, and inclusive cloud gaming platform that breaks down the barriers of connectivity, latency, and market economics. The company aims to create a truly immersive gaming experience that is accessible for anyone, anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

