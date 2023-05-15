Global Research Conferences a grand Success

The immense success of GRC 2023 has led them to announce a future conference to be held at Oxford University…reports Asian Lite News

The eagerly awaited Global Research Conferences (GRC 2023) has been very successful and enlightening. The Academic research conference was held at King’s College, Cambridge, United Kingdom on 8th and 9th May, 2023. Through focusing on the conference Theme: BUILDING SUSTAINABILITY AFTER THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC participants and delegates found innovative solutions towards helping global societies.

GRC 2023 Valedictory and Award Ceremony at King’s College, Cambridge

The conference welcomed participants and delegates who travelled from global nations including: United Kingdom, USA, Canada, South Africa, Australia, France, India, Iran and others. It was graced with the presence of the honourable Counsellor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark , a Valedictorian Chief Guest delivered a Valedictory speech , Dr. Parul Begum, Inaugural Chief Guest Speaker, Chehreh Dashti, Inaugural Speaker. Keynote Addresses were delivered by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Prof. Dr. Hui Fang Huang Su Assisted by Dr. Jia Borror, Co- PI respectively. Eminent Speakers included Martha Davidson, Dr. Angelica Wagner, Aparna More, Dr. Leena Patel, Wani Iris Manly, Esq, Kumkum Sheth, Vani Moodley, Yanick Séïde and Dana Bagnall. In addition, Student Speakers Nurbanu Somani and Dr. Michelle Nemec also presented their research.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani Welcoming Honourable Counsellor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark

All individuals shared their expert knowledge and talked about common challenges, shared best practices, and discussed ground-breaking research and technological advancements that can help us all to build sustainability after the covid-19 pandemic.

GRC 2023 hosted a Special book launch where two books were launched included:

‘THE TRIUMPHS AND KAFKAESQUE OF WOMEN LEADERS’ authored by Vani Moodley and edited by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and ‘MANIFEST INNER BEAUTY: PART I’ authored by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani Interviewing Honourable Counsellor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark

In addition, the GRC Prestigious award ceremony was held to facilitate the Best Student Presentation, Best Poster Presentation, Best Oral Presentation and Best Virtual Presentation selected by the audience during a live interactive session. The winners were as follows:

Best Student Presentation: Nurbanu Somani

Best Poster Presentation: Dr Leena Patel

Best Oral Presentation: Aparna More

Best Virtual Presentation: Catherin Cannon

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani Awarding Honourable Counsellor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark

Immense gratitude was shown to the Director of LOSD ,Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and her team for the incredible work that was carried out. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that GRC 2023 was memorable and special for all. GRC 2023 acknowledged King’s College, Cambridge and their team, sponsors including international Global Research Journal, London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), their PR partner Famefinders and A2Z Video and cinema who captured the conference. The immense success of GRC 2023 has led them to announce a future conference to be held at Oxford University.

ALSO READ-Chivas Alchemy unfolds the eras of luxury in its fourth edition

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]