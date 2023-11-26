IndiGo Inks Deal as Launch Carrier for Noida Airport

With this development, IndiGo becomes the inaugural or launch carrier for the airport, accentuating its commitment to support the rapidly growing Indian aviation market….reports Asian Lite News

Noida International Airport on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with IndiGo to work together towards developing and strengthening the air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond, an airport official said.

“Under this arrangement, Noida International Airport and IndiGo will work together towards developing and strengthening the air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The partnership will also explore new and innovative ideas, aimed at gaining operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience,” said the airline spokesperson.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said: “We are excited to sign this MoU with IndiGo, which has a strong base both in domestic and international markets. The partnership between NIA and IndiGo will not only help bolster air connectivity but also innovate, ensuring an exceptional customer experience for our customers alike.

“By leveraging IndiGo’s extensive route network and expertise, we aim to provide our passengers with unparalleled connectivity and an exceptional travel experience,” Schnellmann. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: “Our operations at the airport will provide the people of Uttar Pradesh with seamless connectivity across our unparalleled network. We look forward to the inauguration of the new airport in 2024 and will continue to work with airport management to explore innovative ways to deliver an affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience across the 6E network.”

The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be operational by the end of 2024, with one runway, and one terminal with the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will have the capacity to manage 70 million passengers per year.

Air India Launches Non-Stop Delhi-Phuket Flights

Tata owned Air India is set to connect Delhi with Phuket, Thailand’s popular island destination, with a non-stop service from December 15.

The service will meet the demand for convenient air link between the two cities for tourism and trade, while further bolstering the airline’s expansion plans, an airline official said on Friday.

According to the airline spokesperson, operated with an A320neo aircraft offering 162 seats (150 in Economy and 12 in Business Class), AI 378 will depart from Delhi at 1.10 a.m. to arrive in Phuket the same day at 7.10 a.m.

The return flight AI 379 will take off from Phuket at 8.10 a.m.

Commencing with a four-flights-a-week schedule (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays), the service will be enhanced to a daily operation from January 2024.

“Phuket is a popular global destination and holds a significant base for business and tourism. We are delighted to welcome Phuket into our network and will continue to expand our connectivity and enhance frequency on domestic and international sectors providing more flexibility of choice to our customers and contributing to the growth in the aviation sector,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

Air India currently operates a total of 26 flights to Bangkok per week with daily non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai and six flights in a week from Kolkata.

