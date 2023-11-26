Blasters FC Clinch Top ISL Spot with 1-0 Victory Over Hyderabad

The resounding support that Kerala Blasters receive in Kochi was visible and how, when Drinčić tapped in an assist by Adrian Luna four minutes before the halftime break…reports Asian Lite News

Kerala Blasters FC progressed to the top of the points table with a narrow 1-0 victory against Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to round off the Saturday double header of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic recently stated that the Tuskers have an obligation towards their home fans to give their hundred per cent and more every time they step onto the field in Kochi. It’s safe to say that the players lived up to those expectations in this faceoff against Hyderabad FC, with a goal in the 41st minute by Milos Drincic helping them bag all points possible from their first fixture after the international break.

The resounding support that Kerala Blasters receive in Kochi was visible and how, when Drinčić tapped in an assist by Adrian Luna four minutes before the halftime break. The home side had won a corner, and they overloaded players upfront to find a breakthrough past the Hyderabad FC backline. Luna received a through ball inside the 18-yard box and he was quick to spot an onrushing Drincic. The 24-year-old Montenegrin defender put the ball into the back of the net and helped Kerala Blasters head into the halftime high on confidence.

Hyderabad FC are dealing with challenges in their frontline this season, having scored only four times in seven matches this season now. Their major concerns come across in finishing off moves, as they went toe to toe in giving Kerala Blasters a run for their money even after trailing in the proceedings.

Jonathan Moya had a fantastic opportunity to get them ahead in the game even before Drincic’s strike. At the tip of the attacking unit, Moya was responsible for efficiently optimising the opportunities that Hyderabad created. However, his headed effort failed to even test Sachin Suresh.

Unfortunately for them, no concrete chances came their way afterwards, with Kerala Blasters nearing doubling the lead. Drincic had an opening to bag a brace after his strike, but that effort did not materialise. However, Vukomanovic will be pleased with the effort that Luna put in as well. Arguably the most impactful individual in the league thus far, the Uruguayan again notched a decisive assist as his team continues to rally behind the relentless efforts he keeps putting in one game after another.

Kerala Blasters will next host Chennaiyin FC on November 29 whereas Hyderabad FC will be squaring off against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their upcoming match on December 2.

Adrian Luna Clinches ISL Player of the Month for October

Kerala Blasters FC captain Adrian Luna has won the Indian Super League (ISL) Player of the Month award for October 2023, a prize which is given to the best player in the ISL every month.

The voting criteria involve fans’ votes, which contribute to 50 per cent of the total vote share, while the remaining 50 per cent comes from expert votes. Luna secured the award based on fans’ votes cast between 3 PM IST on November 22 and 3 PM IST on November 24. He secured all 10 votes from the experts while acquiring 80 per cent fan votes, taking his total percentage to 90 per dent, reports ISL.

The 31-year-old midfielder triumphed over stiff competition from teammate Sachin Suresh, Jay Gupta of FC Goa, and Rehenesh TP of Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters FC engaged in four matches in October, securing victories in two, drawing one, and experiencing a loss in the other. Luna’s exceptional performance throughout the month, which encompassed two goals and one assist, earned him well-deserved recognition.

The Uruguayan has been a key figure for the Blasters so far this season, playing a crucial role in orchestrating attacks. His versatility is evident as he created 12 chances and demonstrated physical prowess, winning 32 possessions and 23 duels.

