NAYA KASHMIR: Reforms Foster Development

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu have been made functional. The number of government degree colleges/engineering colleges has increased from 96 to 147 … writes Dinesh Sharma

Following the abrogation of Article 370, the union territory Jammu and Kashmir has got a new lease of life. It has made progress in the spheres of education, health, and power, with a special focus on providing education, training, and job opportunities to the youth.

Now there are 50 new degree colleges, offering a total of 25,000 seats, established in J&K; seven new medical colleges with 1,400 extra medical/paramedical seats have been made operational; also five new nursing colleges and one state cancer institute are coming up in the Union Territory, bringing much-needed healthcare to local communities.

The administration is investing in programmes to ensure that school and college dropouts are given training as per their skills and out of the ones who are trained 70 per cent are given wage employment.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has been made functional. The number of government degree colleges/engineering colleges has increased from 96 to 147. Giving a fair chance to women in the union territory, are getting 10 to 20 per cent higher subsidies as compared to men while availing the benefits of the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme for the year 2022-23. Over 40,000 women in Jammu and Kashmir have been classified as millionaires as they earn over Rs 1 lakh a month with 65 per cent among them entrepreneurs.

Employment generation in the union territory is on an upswing. Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) as many as 16,807 (78 per cent) of the 21,640 PMEGP units in J&K belong to the service sector, that is, units like beauty parlours, boutiques, embroidery, mobile/computer repair shops, and food outlets. This is followed by 1,933 units (9 per cent) under rural engineering and biotechnology like steel fabrication and steel furniture, artificial jewellery making, vermicompost and bio-fertilizers units.

The scope of the High-Density Plantation Scheme for apples has been expanded to include mango, litchi, cherry, and walnut among others. Kashmiri Saffron has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Projects like Flood Management Plan Works on Jhelum & its tributaries; Flood protection works on Bonar & Mahumati Nallah Water Supply; Tangnar Water Supply Scheme; Kharibal, Ranbirpora Anantnag Water Supply Scheme for pilgrim town Katra from Dhansar Nallah are immensely benefiting the union territory.

Major power development projects like electrification of un-electrified villages under Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna Urban Electrification (RAPDRP); Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) of 86 towns; Underground cabling of Tourist Destinations and Hydroelectric projects by J&K SPDC/CVPPL have illuminated lives of many in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is giving a big thrust to sustainable agriculture in the Union Territory. It has approved a five-year project on “Innovative Extension Approaches for Revitalizing Agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The project, worth Rs 463 crore, is aimed at empowering farmers and educated youth through technology-driven and inclusive agri-extension services. One of the critical outcomes of the project would be the creation of 2,000 Kissan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs), which will serve as a One Stop Center for extending farmer-oriented services, reported Greater Kashmir.

Keeping pace with the changing world Jammu and Kashmir has become a champion in terms of digital transactions in the country in the last two and half years.

“In the last 2.5 years, J-K has become the champion of the country as far as digital transactions are concerned. We have built a digital society, offering 446 services online, and our entire administration is paperless. J-K is witnessing a digital revolution,” L-G Manoj Sinha said at the G20 meeting International Education Fair 2023 reported Rising Kashmir.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]