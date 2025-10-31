Gaza hit, ceasefire on knife edge

Israel claims Hamas breached the truce as deadly strikes rock Gaza and a hostage-remains dispute fuels tensions, while Donald Trump insists the ceasefire will endure…reports Asian Lite News

Israel has reinstated what it called “renewed enforcement” of the Gaza ceasefire only hours after launching a wave of airstrikes that Palestinian health officials said killed more than 90 people, including children, in one of the most volatile escalations since the truce began. The strikes, ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were described by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) as retaliation for Hamas attacks that killed an Israeli soldier and breached ceasefire terms.

The IDF said dozens of “terror sites” and commanders from Hamas and other militant groups were hit in strikes coordinated with the Israel Security Agency. Thirty Hamas commanders were targeted, the military added, insisting that Israel remained committed to the ceasefire but would “respond firmly” to violations.

Netanyahu’s office earlier declared he had instructed the military to “immediately carry out forceful strikes”, citing Hamas attacks east of the so-called yellow line separating Israeli-held territory in Gaza from the rest of the enclave. Israeli forces in Rafah reportedly came under RPG and sniper fire, prompting Defence Minister Israel Katz to warn Hamas would pay a “heavy price”.

Hamas condemned the bombardment as a “criminal” breach of the truce but denied responsibility for firing on Israeli troops, saying it remained committed to maintaining the ceasefire. The group’s statement sharpened the diplomatic fault line over the agreement’s fragility as humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire.

Tensions escalated further when Israel accused Hamas of breaching the truce by returning remains of a hostage who had already been recovered nearly two years earlier. The body parts, transferred via the International Committee of the Red Cross, were identified as those of Ofir Tzarfati, a 27-year-old abducted from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023. His body had been retrieved by the Israeli army in December that year. Netanyahu’s office called the return a “clear violation” and convened security chiefs to discuss Israel’s response.

The remains handover formed part of ongoing exchanges under the deal that saw Hamas release all 20 living Israeli hostages in its custody in return for the freeing of around 2,000 Palestinian detainees. Fifteen of the 28 bodies Israel demanded have previously been delivered.

The United States, which brokered the ceasefire, publicly backed Israel’s actions. US President Donald Trump insisted the truce would hold despite the renewed Israeli strikes, saying Hamas attacks justified retaliation. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said Israel “should hit back”, arguing that the ceasefire would not be jeopardised. He characterised Hamas as a “very small part of peace in the Middle East” and issued a stark warning that militants would be “terminated” if they violated terms.

For residents in Gaza, however, the latest violence has deepened fears that fragile diplomacy may not withstand continued flashes of military force and mistrust on both sides.