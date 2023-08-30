Ryanair Expands Maintenance Ops in Amman with Joramco Deal

Under this extended partnership, Ryanair will make use of up to 6 heavy maintenance lines at Joramco’s Amman facility…reports Asian Lite News

Ryanair, Europe’s leading airline, has announced a significant expansion of its maintenance operations in Amman, Jordan, solidifying a crucial 5-year heavy maintenance agreement with Joramco. Joramco, a prominent MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) provider, is the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) based in Jordan.

Under this extended partnership, Ryanair will make use of up to 6 heavy maintenance lines at Joramco’s Amman facility, where an impressive 41 checks are scheduled for this upcoming winter season. This arrangement offers Ryanair the much-needed flexibility in choosing maintenance locations as it prepares for the busy maintenance season ahead.

The sprawling 110,000 square-meter facility in Amman will serve as the hub for the rigorous heavy maintenance needs of Ryanair’s expanding fleet. Ryanair’s ambitious growth plans include increasing its fleet to 800 aircraft, including the recent order of 300 Boeing MAX-10s. These new aircraft are known for their fuel efficiency and greener technology, offering 21% more seats, burning 20% less fuel, and producing 50% less noise compared to the B737-NGs.

Ryanair employs a combination of in-house facilities and external suppliers for its heavy maintenance operations. This collaboration with Joramco complements the airline’s internal capabilities, ensuring that its extensive maintenance requirements are met in the years to come.

Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer, Neal McMahon, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion in Jordan, stating, “We are thrilled to announce our expansion in Amman, confirming our 5-year heavy maintenance agreement with Joramco. Joramco has been providing heavy maintenance for our fleet for the past 4 years; however, this agreement allows Ryanair to utilize up to 6 heavy maintenance lines and conduct 41 checks this Winter season.”

He added, “Joramco is a long-established maintenance provider with state-of-the-art facilities and an excellent reputation for quality service in the industry. We are pleased to announce this new and enhanced deal, which ensures that Ryanair continues to have flexibility in choosing maintenance locations for the winter season.”

Fraser Currie, CEO of Joramco, expressed his excitement about the agreement, saying, “Joramco is delighted to have been supporting Ryanair with base maintenance for the last 4 years. This agreement is a testament to the vision and dedication of the Ryanair heavy maintenance management team and the excellent services delivered by the entire team at Joramco. We look forward to growing and enhancing the relationship in Jordan and delivering amazing opportunities for both the local workforce in Jordan and Ryanair’s customers.”

This expansion not only strengthens Ryanair’s maintenance capabilities but also signifies the growth and cooperation between the airline and its Jordanian partner, Joramco, in the ever-evolving aviation industry.

