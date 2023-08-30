TAGTech Debuts TAGITOP-UNI Laptop from Jordan Factory

The newly-introduced device was manufactured at the TAGTech factory in Amman, Jordan…reports Asian Lite News

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has launched the TAGITOP-UNI laptop device; the first product of its kind manufactured and produced by TAGTech factory in Jordan.

The newly-introduced device was manufactured at the TAGTech factory in Amman, Jordan, and is characterized by its new design and specifications that meet the needs of education sectors and students, being equipped with the highest technical specifications.

Commenting on this outstanding success, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, expressed his pride in the release of this product under the slogan ‘Designed and Made in Jordan’. He pointed out that establishing a TAGTech factory in Jordan comes as a fulfillment of his deep belief in Jordanian capabilities as well as the vision and support of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein for the productive national economic projects.

The features of the new laptop include a seamless user experience, speed in performance and response in line with high-quality competing specifications that keep abreast with development.

It should be noted that TAGTech has been providing its technological devices in Jordan’s market since 2019, through TAGTech’s showrooms and its large network of retailers with a one-year warranty. This is in addition to a free delivery service to all governorates in the Kingdom.

The Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing electronic devices worldwide, with the ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology’ brand, through its factories in China, Lebanon, Egypt, and recently in Jordan by Jordanian experts in the manufacturing and technological production field, which reached up to 20 devices so far, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, offered in more than 50-locations worldwide.

