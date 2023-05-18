Senior Meta India executive Manish Chopra quits

Manish Chopra, Meta’s Director and Head of Partnerships in India, had joined the company in January 2019…reports Asian Lite News

Meta’s Director and Head of Partnerships in India Manish Chopra has announced his resignation from the company in a LinkedIn post.

Chopra joined Meta in 2019 and has been serving as its director and head of partnerships in India. The Director and Head of Partnerships posted a message of his resignation on Tuesday. He also said he would assist with the transition over the next few weeks.

Chopra posted on LinkedIn: “I am grateful to the company for trusting me with building out our efforts to drive growth and engagement across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. I am super proud of the work the team and I have done to become an ally for creators and businesses around the country. My heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you!”

Manish Chopra, Meta’s Director and Head of Partnerships in India, had joined the company in January 2019.

He posted on the social media site, “It’s been 4.5 years of an incredible journey leading Meta Partnerships in India! I am stepping down from my role at Meta and will help with the transition over the next few weeks.”

On the lines of ongoing layoffs in the tech world and in the company itself, he said, “The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly. At so many moments in doing one’s very best, I have seen folks embody ‘what would you do, if you were not afraid’, and surpass our wildest dreams.”

On his new venture, he said, “I will share more in due course.”

