Kerala CM begins Gulf tour

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan begins Gulf tour in Bahrain, engaging expatriate community and promoting welfare initiatives for NRKs, strengthening diaspora ties and showcasing Kerala’s development achievements….reports Asian Lite News

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has arrived in Bahrain, marking the start of his Gulf tour aimed at engaging the state’s expatriate community and promoting welfare initiatives for non-resident Keralites (NRKs). Departing from Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister was received by representatives of expatriate organisations, led by Indian Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob.

Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate an expatriate gathering at the Kerala Pravasi Samajam Auditorium today, attended by Minister Saji Cherian, Lulu Group Chairman and Norka Vice Chairman M.A. Yusuffali, as well as representatives from Lok Kerala Sabha, Norka Roots, and the Malayalam Mission. The Chief Minister is expected to present Kerala’s NRK welfare schemes and seek expatriate support for state development initiatives.

The tour’s itinerary, revised after the Ministry of External Affairs declined permission for a planned visit to Saudi Arabia, now covers Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. Vijayan is accompanied by Fisheries and Culture Minister Saji Cherian and will return to Kerala twice before concluding the tour on December 1. Programs in each country are designed to promote the Malayalam language and deepen engagement with the expatriate community.

Emphasising development achievements

During a public address in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan highlighted Kerala’s developmental milestones, particularly in health. He noted that the state has surpassed the United States in infant mortality rates, stressing the importance of recognising these achievements.

“There is doubt whether society has truly acknowledged Kerala’s progress. Kerala has surpassed the United States in infant mortality rates. Yet, this achievement has not received the attention it deserves,” Vijayan said. He cautioned against efforts to belittle the state’s progress, arguing that the LDF government has consistently worked for inclusive development.

The Chief Minister recalled setbacks under previous United Democratic Front administrations, asserting that the LDF reversed losses in the health sector between 2011 and 2016. He also highlighted Kerala’s internationally lauded handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of the state’s governance success.

CPI(M) critiques US, G7 and Israel

In a related development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a strongly worded statement condemning what it described as the belligerent stance of the United States and G7 nations towards Iran. The party accused US President Donald Trump of making inflammatory statements that risk destabilising the entire West Asian region.

The CPI(M) also criticised the G7 for blaming Iran while ignoring Israel’s military actions, which it said have escalated conflicts in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and potentially Iran. “The United States and Western imperialism are using Israel as a rogue proxy to impose hegemony over West Asia, in blatant violation of international laws,” the statement said.

The party urged the international community to restrain US and Israeli actions and called on the BJP-led Indian government to revise its “pro-US, pro-Israel” foreign policy. These comments follow Vijayan’s own criticism of Israel’s military posture during his Nilambur Assembly by-election campaign, where he referred to the country as a “rogue nation.”

The Gulf tour is officially framed as a cultural and diaspora outreach mission but is also expected to carry political weight, both domestically and internationally. Vijayan’s engagements in Bahrain and subsequent Gulf nations are set to focus on promoting Kerala’s achievements, fostering NRK welfare, and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties in the region.