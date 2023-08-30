Juma Al Majid: 2023 Hyundai Dealer of The Year

“The Sharjah facility, introduced in 2018, meets GDSI standards and is UAE’s largest Hyundai branch.”….reports Asian Lite News

Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai in the UAE, was recognized among Hyundai Motor Company’s top 100 global dealers, with the Sharjah branch being named 2023 Hyundai Dealer of The Year’ by Hyundai Middle East. This esteemed honor, conferred on 22 August, underscores Juma Al Majid Est.’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and setting industry benchmarks.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in Sharjah and ceremoniously introduced in 2018 to meet the latest GDSI (Global dealership space identity) standards, is recognized as the largest Hyundai branch in the UAE. Encompassing an estimated 13,000 square meters of constructed space and featuring 100 vehicle bays, it is a remarkable testament to modern facilities.

Commenting on the ceremony, Mr. Bryan Park, Head of Hyundai Middle East & Africa HQ, said: “We are immensely proud of Hyundai UAE’s Sharjah branch for being named ‘2023 Hyundai Dealer of The Year.’ As we look forward, we remain dedicated to maintaining our market leadership and consistently raising the bar in customer satisfaction and operational excellence. Our journey is driven by a profound desire to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and together, with Hyundai UAE and Juma Al Majid Est., we will continue to add value to our customers’ lives and shape the future of automotive excellence.”

Mr. Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE, said: “At Hyundai UAE, our commitment to our customers is the cornerstone of our success, and this ‘2023 Hyundai Dealer of The Year’ award further motivates us to continue our journey of exceeding customer expectations and setting new industry standards. Our dedication is reflected in the launch of multiple corporate identity facilities, each thoughtfully designed to elevate the customer experience; every interaction with our brand is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to excellence. As part of the Juma Al Majid Est. Group, we remain steadfastly focused on our overarching mission to deliver world-class experiences at every customer journey touchpoint.”

This is the inaugural launch of the ‘Dealer of The Year’ (DOTY) program by Hyundai Motor Company, marking a historic milestone for Hyundai dealerships worldwide. Among a distinguished roster of dealerships, Hyundai UAE’s Sharjah branch proudly secured a place in the select group of 100 recipients of this prestigious award. This achievement highlights the branch’s state-of-the-art facility, encompassing a showroom and service parts center, perfectly aligned with Hyundai’s global corporate identity.

Juma Al Majid Est. extends its sincere appreciation to its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders whose continued support has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone.

