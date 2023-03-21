Desi inspiration for traditional outing

One of the first few celebrities who dared to wear and won in traditional saris to and from the airport, Kangana Ranaut has always been a style maverick…reports Olivia Sarkar

A saree appearance is always an option for a Bollywood heroine when she wants to look dazzling. These March born beauties wear and style their saris differently, here’s some desi inspiration for your next traditional outing.



Rani Mukherjee

From shimmering Manish Malhotra styles in her films to Sabyasachi florals for Durga Puja, Rani Mukherjee looks best in sarees.



Shraddha Kapoor



Pastel blues, baby pink and vivid hues, when it comes to stairs, Shraddha Kapoor focuses on colour rather than print or regional styles.



Alia Bhatt



Keeping it classy The Gangubai Kathiyawadi star chooses handlooms, organza and chiffons, both on and off the screen. Be it in her movies 2 states, Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Raazi or RRR, Alia pulls of traditional weaves in style.

Kangana Ranaut



One of the first few celebrities who dared to wear and won in traditional saris to and from the airport, Kangana Ranaut has always been a style maverick.

Janhvi Kapoor



When it comes to the sexy sari, Janhvi Kapoor takes after her mother Sridevi who made the sari the hottest essential in her time. Sexy blouses and sexy silhouettes, Janhvi’s sari outings are the talk of social media and fashionistas alike.

