Recipe: Pistachio rose petals ice cream

Ingredients

Whipping Cream – 280 ml Rose Water – 2 tsp Condensed Milk – ½ cup (as per your taste) Dry Rose Petals – 3 tbsp Pistachio – ¼ cup ( roughly chopped) Green Cardamom Powder – 1 tbsp

Method

In a bowl, beat the whipping cream until thick and creamy. Along with it add green cardamom powder and rose water. Fold in the condensed milk, crushed pistachio and rose petals in the whipping cream. Keep it in an air tight container and freeze it overnight. Served the ice cream garnished with crushed pistachio and rose petals.

