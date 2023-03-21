Recipe: Pistachio rose petals ice cream

Ingredients
- Whipping Cream – 280 ml
- Rose Water – 2 tsp
- Condensed Milk – ½ cup (as per your taste)
- Dry Rose Petals – 3 tbsp
- Pistachio – ¼ cup ( roughly chopped)
- Green Cardamom Powder – 1 tbsp
Method
- In a bowl, beat the whipping cream until thick and creamy. Along with it add green cardamom powder and rose water.
- Fold in the condensed milk, crushed pistachio and rose petals in the whipping cream.
- Keep it in an air tight container and freeze it overnight.
- Served the ice cream garnished with crushed pistachio and rose petals.
TO BEAT THE SUMMER HEAT, ENJOY YOUR ICE CREAM!
