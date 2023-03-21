Recipe: Pistachio rose petals ice cream

Ingredients

  1. Whipping Cream – 280 ml
  2. Rose Water – 2 tsp
  3. Condensed Milk – ½ cup (as per your taste)
  4. Dry Rose Petals – 3 tbsp
  5. Pistachio – ¼  cup ( roughly chopped)
  6. Green Cardamom Powder – 1 tbsp

Method

  1. In a bowl, beat the whipping cream until thick and creamy. Along with it add green cardamom powder and rose water.
    1. Fold in the condensed milk, crushed pistachio and rose petals in the whipping cream.
    1. Keep it in an air tight container and freeze it overnight.
    1. Served the ice cream garnished with crushed pistachio and rose petals.

TO BEAT THE SUMMER HEAT, ENJOY YOUR ICE CREAM!

