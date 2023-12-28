Frontier Raas Dubai: Modern Day Global Indian Heirlooms by a Heritage Brand

Frontier Raas Dubai is a manifestation of artistry coupled with quality, sustainability, and premium customer experience. Their customer community speaks for the brand they are! A journey that started in 1954 with Mr Bansilal Batra, in North-West Frontier Province with the idea of bringing the art textiles and culture of India to the fore. Today, it is one of India’s finest retail brands bringing forward traditional values coupled with a modern outlook. Frontier Raas Dubai brings best handcrafted ethnic wear from and around the Indian subcontinent that are meticulously curated by the designers at the Raas Ateliers to Dubai. A feature by lifestyle columnist Riccha Grrover for Asian Lite International

Frontier Raas Dubai’s wide-ranging selection of traditional and contemporary designs carries the spirit of the past and styles of the current times. The House of Frontier Raas gives Indian ethnic wear its new meaning by closely working with the Indian Generational Artisans and bringing Indian embroidery and weaves to the forefront. FRONTIER RAAS promises quality and comfort without compromising on its character of aesthetic, through efforts that promote innovation in design. An array of traditional weaves; every hue from the infinity of colours, contemporary prints to age old techniques we bring it all for their discerning client community in Dubai.

Frontier Raas is your one stop heaven in Dubai for all fashionable ethnic clothing. They encompass all your festive needs, from designer suit sets for special occasions and celebrations to luxury designer wedding lehengas for your dream wedding plans, they design for all your occasions requirements.

FR’s sarees are a proverbial article of clothing and been loved & owned over the years by the aficionado of the drape. Their eternal handloom saree is a classic; embroidered sarees are sumptuously ornamented, whereas their printed saree is an aid to the ailing heart. The finest of kanchipuram saree and the softest of banarasi silk sarees and the unique bandhani saree or paithni silk from nashik their handloom category have been personally curated and collected from weavers all across the country.

They have a varied range of floral, abstract and ajrakh printed sarees in silk, crape, organza, tussar, and chiffon are an essential in any women’s ethnic wear selection and so are their embellished and embroidered sarees. As a brand whose philosophy is innovation in design and traditional inspirations, they have curated a designer selection of drape sarees, commonly known as stitched sarees or readymade sarees.

They recognize it is a monotonous task to stumble upon designer lehengasthat fit your visualization; the lineups of designers at FR are like a magician at work. Their Designer Lehengas are a work of art and their patrons are the muse. Shop and explore by occasion or category from their Frontier Raas’s website. Their premium fine lehengas are one of a kind ornately embroidered and come in an innumerable of colors.

You can experiment from unconventional, to traditional to trendy or contemporary Silhouettes; capes, peplums, veils, trails and jackets to go along with your lehenga – choli, will be a splendid adding up to your look or trendy handcrafted lehengas to flaunt at ceremonies or festivities. Discover their banarasi silk lehengas reveling in timeless banarsai motifs and luscious woven silks, or our organza bridal lehengas, intricately inlayed with exceptional embroideries, borrowing musings from traditions set in the course of legendary decades of ethnic wear or all the rage floral lehengas leaning towards contemporary aesthetics.

Frontier Raas’s association with brides since decades has birthed a repertoire of bridal lehengas that coincide with brides from all walks of life; their bridal wear features Indian contemporary wear to classic red bridal lehengas.

Out of the most traditional Indian fashion are undoubtedly suits. An effortless ensemble that has advanced into so many optional fits over the decades and centuries. Frontier Raas brings a treasure of suits for women now choose their preferred anarkali suit set for a significant sundowner soiree or a cape suits when you wish to forget the hassles of carrying or styling a dupatta. Their well- coordinated classic kurta sharara set are just the thing for your friend’s mehendi or sangeet. Entrenched with convoluted and sophisticated embroidery and opulent generational techniques, Women’s suits feature a choice of fits from floor length kurtas, peplums, angrakha, kaftans, a-line to straight line.

Their classic shararas and gararas with elegant peplums in spectacular fabrics and rich colours are a millennial are much loved. Explore from a surplus of options meticulously curated for you at The House of Frontier Raas.

Gowns have been assumed and adapted in the Indian ethnic wear for some time now! A model invention in design featuring both of contemporary and traditional accents, from western silhouettes and traditional artistry it has grown to be an ensemble much loved for the bridal trousseau- with numerous ceremonies that commence the nuptials-a gown fits right in for a bride or the attendees. Most brides parade their bridal lehengas , and the team at Frontier Raas Dubai love watching their traditional brides while they also enjoy the inspirations from the unconventional modern brides and encourage to experiment and articulate a vision that is their own, even if it’s avant-garde as to be dressed in Indian designer gowns

Defining artistry and originality for the Metropolitan Man, a selection of Classic Silhouettes crafted with nuances of Home grown aesthetics they bring you RAAS MAN- ethnic wear for men. Frontier Raas offers an array of Kurta Suit Sets , Pathani Suits, Nehru Jackets, Basket Suits, and Indian Sherwani Suits and Designer Suit Setsin a range of simplified prints, design and classic palette –to- parade exemplary intricate artistry and designs. Their Couture wear features elaborate silhouettes for the groom with quintessential style elements; with traditional and contemporary nuances and accents’, indulge in their designer sherwani for groomand kurta payjama set an essential for the Urban Groom Trousseau.

The House of Frontier Raas is a proud patron of our budding Raas Family; they thoroughly love being a part of your celebrations and are beyond blessed they say that you find trust in them . While they make sure that they convey their passions every time with all that they have and more. But patrons wearing it all make their visions come to life.

Over the years the family has grown stronger and now via their website they are able to cater to clients who want Indian wedding lehenga in Australia or perhaps Indian lehenga in USA making their footprint digitally global.

Dotting the map in Home-grown artistry and culture, a repertoire of expansive boutique villas and flagship stores, they are gearing towards ateliers throughout India and overseas. Their stores splurge in textiles brought to life- at the Raas Ateliers by the ace- team of designers within curated space and ambience that celebrated culture and traditions and at the same time pushes for contemporary inspirations. Their stores are you one stop haven for shopping premium ethnic wear with lux assistance. At the stores their enthusiastic teams will guide and assist you through the process of finding the right outfits.

Frontier Raas can be found in various locations other than Dubai- in Delhi, at Chandigarh, London, with hopes and plans of opening soon in many more newer locations. With a significant South- Asian expat population across the globe their stores serves a place where you can go and spend time shopping whilst immersing in culture.

So if you are an urban bride looking for an Indian bridal lehenga in Dubai head over to their boutique villa which is an oasis in The Middle East for brides, grooms and fashion enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: The Bomb-Bae Wardrobe: Leading Indian Fashion Brand For New-Age Woman

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]