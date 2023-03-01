Siddhartha Bansal in the spotlight at LFW

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, “Working with NEXA to bring back yet another season of ‘NEXA presents The Spotlight’ has been a wonderful experience…reports Asian Lite News

At the impressive Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) headquarters in Delhi, a diverse group of designers from all over the nation displayed their collections and show concepts to an esteemed jury of business leaders. The winner, Siddhartha Bansal, will have the opportunity to show at the subsequent Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI because of his brilliant concept and outstanding collection based on the season’s theme, “Disruption.”

Through “NEXA presents the Spotlight,” NEXA and Lakmé Fashion Week have dedicated themselves to showcasing and fostering new and rising talent in the nation. The subject “Disruption” gives the designer the freedom to make decisions that are ahead of the curve while also being able to defy industry norms and not follow current trends.

The celebrated jury that led the selection process this season included: Nitin Bal Chauhan – designer of his namesake label, Jamal Shaikh, National Editor, Brunch & New Media Initiatives at Hindustan Times, Fashion designer Namrata Joshipura, Sunil Sethi – Chairman of FDCI and Jaspreet Chandok – Head, Fashion & Lifestyle, RISE Worldwide, Shashank Srivastava – Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Ram Suresh Akella – Executive Director, Marketing at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The eight shortlisted and extremely talented designers who competed along with Siddhartha Bansal included – Esha Amiin, Vivek Patel, Countrymade by Sushant Abrol, Line Outline by Deepit Chugh, Quod by Ikshit Pande, Raffughar by Wajahat Rather and The Pot Plant by duo Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri. Each of them introduced their labels through a competitive creative expression in line with NEXA’s spirit of ‘create, inspire’ as they presented their collections.

Siddhartha Bansal’s winning collection draws creative inspiration from the designer’s belief that colour is what makes the world beautiful and eclectic. After studying the world of colour he understood the role it plays in arousing one’s mood or garnering a reaction and decided to incorporate that into his ensembles. Whilst bringing his silhouettes to life, he aims at reviving the importance of colour and stimulating one’s emotion with the balanced handling of layers of hues to create each unconventional silhouette. His collection is deeply rooted with the idea of colour being an energy that drives the universe’s soul.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, “Working with NEXA to bring back yet another season of ‘NEXA presents The Spotlight’ has been a wonderful experience. We were especially delighted to host the jury round at the FDCI headquarters in Delhi, once again where we saw an array of creative presentations from designers across the country. I look forward to Siddhartha Bansal’s presentation with his creations inspired from the world of colours and hope to continue to inspire the next generation of designers in the industry.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Head, Fashion & Lifestyle, RISE Worldwide said, “It is an absolute pleasure to work with NEXA and bring back yet another edition of ‘NEXA presents The Spotlight’ to Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. When we initiated this program, our goal was to provide young talent in the industry a platform to showcase their design aesthetic to the world and with each season we move one step closer to it. We are extremely excited to have Siddhartha Bansal as the winner of the 5th season and we look forward to seeing his presentation shine on the runway.”

Commenting on the initiative Shashank Srivastava – Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said “We are delighted to be partnering with Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI to present the fifth edition of ‘NEXA presents The Spotlight’, the most sought-after platform to discover upcoming talent in the fashion industry. This continued partnership is a true reflection of the commitment we have towards nurturing and promoting upcoming talent and towards the creation of new. The ideas and ensembles presented by Siddhartha Bansal seamlessly integrated NEXA’s brand ethos of ‘Create inspire’. Innovating with shapes, and making his design the embodiment of “Shape of New”, which is what the new FRONX is all about, Siddhartha experimented and shared his daring opinion of what DISRUPTION means to him. We look forward to Siddhartha’s showcase at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI and we are sure that it’ll have a lasting impact on our audience.”

