Karishma Tanna Steals the Show as Showstopper at LFW

Actress Karishma Tanna turned showstopper for aspiring designers at the Launchpad segment of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

A group of fashion and interior designers took over the stage on Wednesday to showcase their collection, a reimagined version of vintage fashion from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The creation that Karishma donned was by a cub designer named Yash Gala from the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD). He shared that he is inspired by strong bold looks and “structured garments.”

While talking about Karishma turning showstopper for newbies, Disha Khosla, style mentor from INIFD said that usually stars say no to them.

To this, Karishma replied: “I know how the dream works and I know what passion they have so I like to encourage each and everybody; and when I got to know that I had to walk for a very talented designer, I was very happy.”

Another aspiring designer flaunted a collection from the 1970s fashion, which features rich art and craft from Jaipur.

Japanese vintage ready-to-wear was showcased by a young designer whose collection mostly featured shades of blue and white.

The fourth aspiring designer said that she drew inspiration from herself and her doodles for the eclectic collection.

Lastly, a collection called ‘Checkmate’ was showcased. The USP of the ensembles was that it was made out of leftover fabric from factories and drew its inspiration from the 1960s.

Actress Karishma Tanna is not a big fan of make-up nor fancy outfits in real life. She says that she’s completely the opposite of what she is on screen.

Karishma, who turned showstopper for young designers from a design school at the latest edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, spoke about how she lives her life off-screen.

She told: “You’ll be shocked.. I’m actually the opposite of what I am on screen and in this industry.”

The actress added that she is living “two lives.”

She said: “I have two lives which I live: one is reel and one is real and when I am in my own life I am totally opposite. I am totally de-glam, I like to not wear make-up, I like to wear jhalla clothes.”

The actress added: “When you’re in front of the camera or in fashion business you have to be completely opposite.”

On the work front, Karishma was last seen onscreen in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop’, a series, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja.

The series followed on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.’

