Festive Season Delights

by Newsdesk 0

Festival seasons are that time of year during which our health goals tend to take a back seat. Many times, given all the culinary temptations on offer everywhere, even getting back on track after the festival season seems not just difficult but impossible.

To stay on the right track we need to maintain at least a few healthy habits during this period which can be achieved by sticking with simple, healthy recipes. Here’s where RAW recipe options for traditional festival dishes are the perfect answer and replacement which will go a long way in ensuring that one does not feel deprived during the festive season! Here are some recipes curated by Chef Joy Mathew, Wellness Chef at Prakriti Shakti.

DATE SQUARE

Ingredients:

Date                                     

Orange juice                     

Pistachio             

Almond               

Cinnamon powder           

Orange zest

Method:

Soak the dates in orange juice and cinnamon powder for 2 hours.

Coarsely blend the nuts in a jar and mix the soaked dates and orange zest and pulse the two times and make in to thick dough.

Shape in to a square mould and serve.

ANJEER BURFI

Ingredients:

Dry fig sliced                                              

Soft dates chopped                               

Pistachio chopped                  

Cardamom powder                                

Honey                                                          

Method:

In blender, add sliced fig and pulse it two to three times.

Add chopped soft dates, cardamom powder and pulse the mixture again.

Take out the mix and knead well with hand.

Shape the mix into squares in a pan and glaze it with honey.

Cut and serve in desired size and garnish with pistachio slice.

APRICOT BITES

Ingredients

Dried apricots chopped                        

Dried grated coconut                            

Vanilla powder                                           

Raisins chopped                      

Method:

Add all ingredients in the food processor and blend till it forms “dough”.

Make gooseberry size balls and rolled it in dried grated coconut.

BROWNIE  BITE

Ingredients:

Cocoa nibs                 

Almond                       

Walnuts                      

Dates                                           

Vanilla                          

Salt

Method:

Powder the cocoa nibs in a blender.

Add walnut and vanilla salt and pulse again.

Add dates and blend well, don’t blend too much it will release the walnut oil.

Remove from blender in to bowl.

And make small dumplings and roll over little cocoa nibs and serve.

PUMPKIN ENERGY BITES

Ingredients

Pitted soft dates chopped          

Pumpkin grated                                               

Dried grated coconut                    

Walnut chopped                             

Vanilla bean powder                     

Cinnamon powder                         

Nutmeg powder                             

Salt                                                        

Method:

Reserve 20 gm grated dry coconut  

Blend the rest to obtain dough consistency

Form the dough to small balls

Coat the ball the reserved dry coconut and serve

RAW CHOCOLATE BROWNIE


Ingredients for Brownie

Soft dates chopped                               

Peanut powder                       

Walnut coarsely powder      

Almond powder                      

Cacao powder                                          

Vanilla bean powder                               

Salt                                                                

Ingredients for Glazing

Honey                                                          

Water                                          

Cacao powder                                          

Vanilla powder                         

Method:

Grind the all nuts separately in a coffee grinder (or food processor) until powder.  De-seed and chop the soft dates.

Blend all nut powder and walnut coarse in food processor add dates and mix well and make like dough and moulded in a tray.

Combine the glaze ingredients in a blender and make in to a smooth sauce that can be poured over the brownie.

Cut a square piece and garnished with tender coconut and cashew nuts sauce.

COCONUT WALNUT BAR

Ingredients:

Walnut                                        

Almond powder      

Raisins                                         

Dehydrated coconut             

Fresh grated coconut            

Cardamom powder                

Method:

Blend the raisins in blender in paste form.

Add walnut and blend again in to powder form.

Change to mixing bowl add rest of the ingredients and mix well.

Arrange on tray in to 1 cm height and cut in to diamond shape and serve.

