Orange glazed pineapple muffins: A wonderful moist treat of citrus flavor

Ingredients
- All Purpose Flour – 180 g
- Salt – ½ tsp
- Baking Powder – ½ tsp
- Baking Soda – ½ tsp
- Egg – 2
- Sugar – 100 g
- Butter – 75 g
- Vanilla Essence – ½ tsp
- Milk – 1–2 tbsp
- Fresh Pineapple – 100 gm [ chopped]
For Orange Glaze
- Granulated White Sugar – ½ cup
- Orange Juice – 1/3 cup
Method
- In a large bowl, add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and whisk together to combine.
- In another bowl beat the butter and sugar with a hand mixer until light and fluffy for 2-3 mins.
- Add the eggs one by one at a time and beat until well incorporated. Scrape down the sides.
- Add the vanilla essence and mix together.
- Add in the flour mixture. Add in the milk and beat until well combined. Fold in the chopped pineapple.
- Using an ice cream scooper, fill in the prepared muffin lines.
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees for 10 mins. Bake the muffins for 13-14 mins or until golden brown.
Method for Orange Glazing
- Pour the orange juice and sugar in a sauce pan and heat it until the sugar is dissolved.
- Remove the muffins from the oven, place on a wire rack. Brush the top of each muffin with the orange glaze.
ENJOY!
