Orange glazed pineapple muffins: A wonderful moist treat of citrus flavor

Ingredients

  1. All Purpose Flour – 180 g
  2. Salt – ½ tsp
  3. Baking Powder – ½ tsp
  4. Baking Soda – ½ tsp
  5. Egg – 2
  6. Sugar – 100 g
  7. Butter – 75 g
  8. Vanilla Essence – ½ tsp
  9. Milk – 1–2 tbsp
  10. Fresh Pineapple – 100 gm [ chopped]

For Orange Glaze

  1. Granulated White Sugar – ½ cup
  2. Orange Juice – 1/3 cup

Method

  1. In a large bowl, add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and whisk together to combine.
  2. In another bowl beat the butter and sugar with a hand mixer until light and fluffy for 2-3 mins.
  3. Add the eggs one by one at a time and beat until well incorporated. Scrape down the sides.
  4. Add the vanilla essence and mix together.
  5. Add in the flour mixture. Add in the milk and beat until well combined. Fold in the chopped pineapple.
  6. Using an ice cream scooper, fill in the prepared muffin lines.
  7. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees for 10 mins. Bake the muffins for 13-14 mins or until golden brown.

Method for Orange Glazing

  1. Pour the orange juice and sugar in a sauce pan and heat it until the sugar is dissolved.
  2. Remove the muffins from the oven, place on a wire rack. Brush the top of each muffin with the orange glaze.

ENJOY!

