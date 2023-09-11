Recipe : Fruit Bread

Ingredients
- Powdered Sugar – 1 cup
- Eggs – 2
- Butter- 110gms
- Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp
- All Purpose Flour – 2 cups
- Baking Powder – 2 tsp
- Salt – a pinch
- Custard Powder – 1 tbsp
- Milk – ¾ cup
- Tutti Frutti – ½ cup
Method
- In a bowl with a hand mixer beat the butter and sugar until smooth.
- Add the eggs one at a time and beat for 2 minutes.
- Add vanilla essence and beat for a minute
- Sift in the flour, baking powder ,custard powder and salt. Fold these ingredients until well combined.
- Pour half of the batter in the lined loaf pan.
- Mix the tutti frutti with the rest of the batter and pour it on the plain batter
- Bake it at 170 degrees for 45 – 50 mins.
