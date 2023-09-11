Recipe : Fruit Bread

Ingredients

  1. Powdered Sugar – 1 cup
  2. Eggs – 2
  3. Butter- 110gms
  4. Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp
  5. All Purpose Flour – 2 cups
  6. Baking Powder – 2 tsp
  7. Salt – a pinch
  8. Custard Powder – 1 tbsp
  9. Milk – ¾ cup
  10. Tutti Frutti – ½ cup

Method

  1. In a bowl with a hand mixer beat the butter and sugar until smooth.
  2. Add the eggs one at a time and beat for 2 minutes.
  3. Add  vanilla essence and beat for a minute
  4. Sift in the flour, baking powder ,custard powder and salt. Fold these ingredients until well combined.
  5. Pour half of the batter in the lined loaf pan.
  6. Mix the tutti frutti with the rest of the batter and pour it on the plain batter
  7. Bake it at 170 degrees for 45 – 50 mins.

