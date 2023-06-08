Recipe: Green Apple Salad

by Newsdesk 0

Ingredients

  1. Cabbage – half cup (thinly sliced)
  2. Cucumber – 1 small ( thinly sliced)
  3. Carrot – 1 ( thinly sliced)
  4.  Green Apple -1 (thinly sliced)
  5. Olives – 2 tsp ( thinly sliced)

Dressing

  1. Vinegar – 2 tsp
    1. Pepper – ¼ tsp
    1. Olive Oil – 2 tsp
    1. Honey – 2 tsp
    1. Salt – as per your taste

Method

  1. In a bowl, add the sliced apple, carrot, cucumber, cabbage and olives.

Method for dressing

  1. In a cup whisk vinegar, honey, pepper, olive oil and salt together until fully blended.
    1. Drizzle the salad with enough dressing to lightly coat the veggies. Toss to mix all the ingredients and serve.

ENJOY YOUR QUICK BUT EASY SALAD

ENJOY!

ALSO READ-Recipe: Delicious spiral donuts

Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31272"]
Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31269"]
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *