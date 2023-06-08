Recipe: Green Apple Salad

Ingredients
- Cabbage – half cup (thinly sliced)
- Cucumber – 1 small ( thinly sliced)
- Carrot – 1 ( thinly sliced)
- Green Apple -1 (thinly sliced)
- Olives – 2 tsp ( thinly sliced)
Dressing
- Vinegar – 2 tsp
- Pepper – ¼ tsp
- Olive Oil – 2 tsp
- Honey – 2 tsp
- Salt – as per your taste
Method
- In a bowl, add the sliced apple, carrot, cucumber, cabbage and olives.
Method for dressing
- In a cup whisk vinegar, honey, pepper, olive oil and salt together until fully blended.
- Drizzle the salad with enough dressing to lightly coat the veggies. Toss to mix all the ingredients and serve.
ENJOY YOUR QUICK BUT EASY SALAD
ENJOY!
