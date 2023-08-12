Tummy Tales: Delectable and authentic desi North Indian Food; a premium delivery brand in Dubai

Tummy Tales is a niche food delivery brand that unravels the story of appetising and evocative comforting authentic North Indian cuisine delivered conveniently at your doorstep in Dubai. A feature by FnB columnist Riccha Grrover for Asian Lite International.

Warm and hearty delish food portions with their menu classics like Rajma Chawal to new-age flavours of North Indian delights like Chicken Tikka Wraps et al Tummy Tales offers a wide variety of lip smacking delicacies for foodies to roll up their sleeves and dig into some comforting deliciousness. It aims to cater to Dubai residents especially those who miss the nostalgic authentic North Indian food and their menu aims to recreate that home away from home feeling through their culinary adventure for the tastebuds.

The menu of Tummy Tales transcends time and enthral you with authentic North Indian flavors, transporting you to experience and indulge in generations of delicious and time-tested recipes. The food can teleport you to the cuisines of Punjab with their homemade creamy white butter, delectable curries, tangy Gobi Gaajar pickle and all this can be mopped up with UAE’s biggest paratha which can be enjoyed with a variety of fillings. Tummy Tales takes you through a culinary journey of nostalgic North Indian food cooked by experienced chefs of India in Dubai with a modern take of North Indian flavors.

For the three founders of Tummy Tales, their love for their traditional food triumphs above everything else. They describe themselves as “We are completely Desi at heart and in our upbringing. We are bringing all those small & big culinary nuances and memories from the subcontinent, our motherland to Dubai. We believe the key to any desi’s heart, is via their tummy. We sincerely feel that every dish, every ingredient and every morsel of food has a tale to tell. Our recipes have exchanged countless hands, sailed immeasurable oceans and have been passed on from one generation to another since an inestimable time period. Tummy Tales aims to satiate the Tummies that are hungry and desirous of the Lavish Traditional Desi Food.” Chandan Mittal, Co-founder, Tummy Tales.

Food from Tummy Tales sure evokes Nostalgia – the very desi homemade hand churned white butter, hearty and generously stuffed parathas, a bowl of cooker chicken with rice, et al, tummy tales strike a nostalgic chord with discerning diners.

Ordering food from Tummy Tales also as their ethos ensures a Generous wholesome food experience – The use of authentic, fresh and rich ingredients makes for a wholesome food experience that never falls short both in terms of flavours and quantity. The portion sizes are generous resplendent with True Desi Traditional flavors and taste as they share that it’s all “made with real desi ghee and desi white butter.”

Tummy Tales delivers fine dining level food to their customers in the comfort of their surroundings. They are a premium brand and not a regular run of the mill food delivery service. Their food is also served in non-messy clutter-free convenient packaging that is suitable both, in office or at home.

Their different menu categories include the likes of Tandoori Kulchas and Parathas, Chur-Chur Naan, Rice-Bowls & Biryanis (perfect for office lunches), Tandoori Tikkas, Traditional Curries and Dals. No added artificial colours or flavours are used is their preferred mode. They describe their food as “Freshly prepared dishes as per order using honest ingredients.”

Tummy Tales menu is available across, Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem and Smiles, they encourage users to order through their own web page as they offer discounts and cash back.

Tummy Tales are based in Business Bay in Dubai and cover a circular radius of 20 kms.

Co-founder Chandan Mittal, a former Swiggy General Manager, Supply Chain, began his entrepreneurial journey as Chief Operations Officer of The Tummy Tales Restaurants LLC in Feb 2023.

Chandan stepped in this new role and venture with 18 years of experience with leading brands in Q-commerce, Cloud Kitchen & Quick Service Restaurant industries. Among them are Swiggy, Costa Coffee, Café Coffee Day & Mad Over Donuts.

Chandan’s last assignment was with Swiggy where he was instrumental in setting up Q-Commerce (Quick Grocery Delivery Service “InstaMart”) & Swiggy Cloud Kitchen Vertical. Core contributions at Swiggy were to build & operate a supply chain network of warehouses with a total area of 1.4 million square feet spread across 8 cities and operating & expanding a network of 80 Cloud kitchens across different locations. In previous roles with Costa Coffee, Café Coffee Day & Mad Over Donuts Chandan has been a Regional Business Head. In his role with Tummy Tales as a Co-founder, Mittal is in charge of all service operations in Tummy Tales, including the supply chain, operational flow, launching new kitchens, and scaling business across the MENA market.

All in all Tummy Tales provides great service, with excellent and convenient packaging, outstanding taste, plentiful portion sizes, mouth-watering cuisine options, extensive menu choices, a variety of North Indian flavours that are traditional and authentic; they surely know how to make mealtimes and delivery service experience in Dubai special! Highly Recommended.

