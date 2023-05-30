Measuring cups are used to measure ingredients precisely, but they can also retain stains and odors from previous use, which can emit an unwanted smell in your desserts! To clean measuring cups effectively…writes Elisha Parikh

Baking is a relaxing and imaginative pastime, but it can also be messy and time-consuming, particularly when it comes to cleanup. Cleaning baking items and equipment is critical to preserving their quality and lifespan. This article will look at five simple and unique methods to keep your baking utensils and equipment clean, with a focus on tools used for desserts.

Clean mixing bowls with white vinegar

Mixing bowls are a vital tool for any baking endeavor, but they may be difficult to clean, particularly when dough or batter has adhered to the sides. White vinegar is an effective way to clean mixing bowls. Start by filling the bowl with hot water and add a cup of white vinegar. Let the mixture settle for about 30 minutes, then drain the water and clean away any leftover residue with a brush. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Rolling Pins should be cleaned with a toothbrush

Although rolling pins are intended to flatten dough or pastry, they can acquire residue over time. Use a toothbrush with soft bristles to remove any debris from the grooves of a rolling pin. You can also clean the rolling pin’s surface using a moist cloth. Avoid soaking wooden rolling pins in water, since this might cause the wood to deteriorate. Instead, use a moist cloth to wipe the surface and a clean towel to dry it.

Use Lemon Juice to Clean Measuring Cups

Measuring cups are used to measure ingredients precisely, but they can also retain stains and odors from previous use, which can emit an unwanted smell in your desserts! To clean measuring cups effectively, use lemon juice. Cut a lemon in half and rub the inside of the measuring cup with the lemon half. Let the juice sit for a few minutes, then rinse with warm water and dry with a clean towel. This will not only remove any stains but also leave the measuring cups smelling fresh and clean.

Clean Stand Mixers with a Toothpick

Stand mixers are a staple tool for any baker, but they can also accumulate residue, like spilt batter, in hard-to-reach areas. To clean a stand mixer effectively, use a toothpick to remove any residue from the crevices. You can also use a damp cloth to wipe down the surface of the stand mixer.

Soak Pastry Bags in Warm Soapy Water

Use cloth or silicone pastry bags to avoid single use plastics. Since pastry bags are used to pipe dough or filling, they can become clogged with residue over time. To clean a pastry bag, fill it with warm soapy water and let it soak for about 30 minutes. Then, rinse with warm water and hang it to dry. You can also use a pastry brush to clean the inside of the pastry bag. For reusable pastry bags, avoid using hot water, as this can cause the bag to melt.

(Elisha Parikh, Baker and Young Entrepreneur)

