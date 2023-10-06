LOTUS Arabia Launches in Saudi Arabia

At the helm of this dynamic agency in the Kingdom are Shorouq Mufti, a Saudi brand communications professional, and Jules Ugo, the award-winning CEO of the LOTUS Group…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia – LOTUS Arabia, a distinguished and female-led consultancy with a track record of receiving accolades, has made its official debut in Saudi Arabia this week. After collaborating with some of the Kingdom’s most esteemed brands and entities over the past three years, this global agency is now establishing a firm presence, ushering in a novel paradigm in marketing and communications.

Crafted to mirror the Kingdom’s boundless ambition and the aspirations of its people, LOTUS Arabia offers an alternative to the traditional networked agency model. Their innovative approach combines dynamism, creativity, and strategy, providing Saudi start-ups, brands, and projects with the essential tools to accelerate and maximize growth. Specializing in destination marketing across the domains of travel, sports, entertainment, culture, celebrities, and influencers, the agency serves as a comprehensive hub for brand elevation and commercial expansion.

With offices strategically located in Jeddah and Riyadh, bolstered by existing operations in London, New York, and Singapore, LOTUS Arabia brings a “local to global” service model. This approach marries international expertise with a deep understanding of local nuances. Committed to nurturing, training, and fostering Saudi-based talent, LOTUS Arabia will also tap into top-tier international talent to facilitate knowledge-sharing and best practices.

At the helm of this dynamic agency in the Kingdom are Shorouq Mufti, a Saudi brand communications professional, and Jules Ugo, the award-winning CEO of the LOTUS Group.

Jules Ugo, CEO of LOTUS Arabia, expressed, “With over twenty-five years in international communications, I can confidently say that I’ve never witnessed such levels of ambition and vision as exhibited by the Saudi nation and its people. I am deeply honored to be a part of this vision by establishing LOTUS Arabia. Being here, setting down strong roots, and introducing something innovative to the market is extraordinary. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Saudi’s most innovative and creative individuals and brands.”

Shorouq Mufti, GM of LOTUS Arabia, added, “I’m thrilled to be involved in the establishment of LOTUS Arabia and introducing this unique and fresh approach to marketing communications in Saudi Arabia. It’s a tremendous honor to collaborate with an experienced and award-winning team. I look forward to channeling my passion for my homeland along with my storytelling expertise to foster enduring partnerships that contribute to Saudi Arabia’s aspiration of becoming a global tourism destination.”

Services Offered by LOTUS Arabia:

Strategy

Creative

Brand Communications

Media Outreach & Press Office

Representation

Sales & Marketing

Social Media

Activations & Events

Celebrity & Influencer Engagement

Thought Leadership and KOL Strategy

For additional information, please contact Jules Ugo or Shorouq Mufti at enquiries@lotus-arabia.com.

ALSO READ-Iran, Saudi Arabia Hold High-Level Talks at UN General Assembly

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]