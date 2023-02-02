IIM Calcutta conducts lecture on India’s G20 presidency

As one of the premier management institutes in India, IIM Calcutta has been roped in towards meeting the agenda in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries and the Ministry of External Affairs…reports Asian Lite News

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator of G20 and former foreign secretary of India delivered a lecture of the G20 University Connect Engaging Young Minds series at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

The event was organised in association with Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing Countries.

Appreciating the initiative, Manish K Thakur, dean (New Initiatives & External Relations) highlighted the importance of the lecture to understand what G20 is and how it will help India on a global level.

“IIM Calcutta is proud to be associated with this historic event and looks forward to its success,” Thakur said.

Shringla, who explained the nitty-gritty of India’s G20 presidency and its significance in his lecture, said, “India has come a long way from depending on global assistance. Last December, India got the presidency of G20 which is one of the most influential groupings in the world. It has a great impact on the world economic scenario. G20 is the largest and most significant event India is hosting, so it is a great opportunity but also a challenge”, Telegraph India reported.

“COVID-19 was a shock to the global economic system, a big one since World War II. Then we saw the Ukraine conflict that impacted countries all over the world. Developing countries are bearing the brunt of this with fallen GDP, higher inflation etc. There are higher expectations from the G20 as the United Nations have failed to provide solutions to many significant problems that the world faces today. So India’s presidency is also expected to be a pathway to solutions to many of the challenges faced globally,” Shringla added.

A panel discussion was also held with Varun Sahni, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru National University, Delhi, and Sanjay Chaturvedi, professor, South Asian University, Delhi. Biju Paul Abraham, professor, IIM Calcutta, was the moderator of the discussion.

Varun Sahni in his address said, “G20 intends to solve a lot of common problems since its genesis. First, the new problems which involve climate change. Second, the old problems that revolve around world trade, urbanisation and energy resource scarcity. New approaches are needed to find solutions as the old approaches no longer work. G20 is expected to find modern-day solutions to both old and new problems.”

As one of the premier management institutes in India, IIM Calcutta has been roped in towards meeting the agenda in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries and the Ministry of External Affairs.

“India’s presidency of G20 needs to be seen in a larger context. The theme for the summit, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is going to focus on the global Anthropocene. The term Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam does not apply to only human beings but also to all living species that humanity shares the Earth with. So a lot of focus will be given to issues that impact the Earth in the G20 summit,” Chaturvedi said, it was reported.

ALSO READ-IISc, AIIMS jointly develop algorithm to detect seizures

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]