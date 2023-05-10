Kashmir’s Shikaras ready to receive G20 delegates

The hunters also expressed great joy and happiness on this occasion and said that it will be a historic day when the delegates from foreign countries will take the beautiful scenery of Dal lake in subtle hunting…reports Tabassum Aziz

Srinagar: The city of Srinagar is being decorated as a bride in view of the G20 summit held this month. Where the work of renovation and repair of roads is going on at a fast pace, there is also work of putting paint, oil and hoods in addition to other construction works. While many departments have finalized their preparations and arrangements, the tourism department has also implemented many important arrangements to make this summit a memorable one. Looking happy and hopeful. This will not only promote Jammu and Kashmir internationally but also give a new dimension to the tourism sector of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the delegates of the G20 countries will also visit Shahr Afaq Lake Dal and Gulmarg, for which all the arrangements have been finalized. Where the Lake Dal itself is cleaned from weeds and weeds at many places at this time. Along with the manpower, missionaries have also been employed to make Dal Lake attractive. There, the work of decorating and beautifying the ambassadors who will enjoy the beautiful view of Dal Lake is also being done. More than 70 Shikaras have been selected for the tour of the delegates and these Shikaras are being decorated like brides. Along with colors and rugs, lighting systems are being installed in the Shikaras and other decorative equipments are also being used to make the Shikaras attractive. What is being done. So that the visit of the delegates to Lake Dal becomes a memorable one.

Muhammad Shafi, President of Shikara Association of Ghat No. 5 of Lake Dal, while talking to Tabassum Aziz, said that the Department of Tourism has selected five Shikaras from each ghat for the delegation tour. We are currently busy decorating them. He said that during the last few years the tourism sector is coming on track and the G20 summit to be held will give a new dimension to the tourism sector and especially foreign tourists will turn to Kashmir more and more like in the past.

The hunters also expressed great joy and happiness on this occasion and said that it will be a historic day when the delegates from foreign countries will take the beautiful scenery of Dal lake in subtle hunting. He said that this will not only have a positive impact on the tourism sector, but will also promote international tourism.

It is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. In 2022, a record number of tourists were seen in Kashmir. Although last year 188 thousand domestic and foreign tourists visited Kashmir, this year 20 million. The arrival of more tourists is expected. Related people say that the tourism sector will get more boost from the G20 meeting and it is hoped that this sector will touch new heights.

On the other hand, the people associated with the handicraft industry are also hoping that this international level summit will prove to be very beneficial. Associated people say that holding such an international summit for the first time in Kashmir is a proud moment for the entire country, especially Kashmir. He said that such a big event opens up avenues of trade along with better publicity. However, it will be important to present things in a better and efficient manner.

This time, Kashmir is hosting the 3rd Working Group Meeting of Tourism. In this way, it provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level. Secretary, Department of Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah says that the G20 Summit Tourism This will prove to be a milestone for the tourism sector, especially for international ones. He said that this year 300 places have been selected for the promotion of film tourism in UT.

Notably, this is the first time that Kashmir is getting the honor of hosting such a G20 summit. The summit is going to be held in the beautiful region of Kashmir in the last week of this month i.e. from 22nd to 24th May. The G20 includes the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States. The group meets on an annual basis and this time the G20 is chaired by India.

