Modi, Putin Discuss Alaska

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing his assessment of last week’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska

PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent stance on the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the country’s support for a peaceful resolution and all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities. “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” Modi posted on X following the call.

The leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation, with a focus on further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, and agreed to maintain close contact.

India had welcomed the Alaska Summit between Trump and Putin, calling their leadership in the pursuit of peace “highly commendable.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.”

The Alaska talks, held at the Arctic Warrior Convention Centre in the early hours of Saturday (India time), involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. While the leaders noted progress during the three-hour discussion, no immediate ceasefire was announced. Trump later described the outcome as tentative, noting that Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky must agree to any deal.

Earlier, on August 8, Putin had also briefed PM Modi on developments and upcoming discussions related to the conflict. The Kremlin statement said, “In light of the special privileged partnership between Russia and India, Vladimir Putin shared the key outcomes of his meeting with US President’s Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, held on August 6 in Moscow. The Prime Minister thanked the President of Russia for the information and confirmed India’s unwavering stance in favour of settling the situation surrounding Ukraine via political and diplomatic means. They also exchanged views on key bilateral issues, including trade, economy, and investment.”

Looking ahead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet EAM S. Jaishankar in Moscow on August 21 during the 26th session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation. The talks are expected to cover pressing bilateral issues as well as coordination on international platforms, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The ongoing engagement highlights India’s effort to maintain active dialogue with both Russia and the US while supporting a diplomatic path to peace in Ukraine.