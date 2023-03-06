‘WPL will inspire young girls to follow their dreams’

Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries voiced hope that the tournament will help a lot more women take up sports and make a career in it…reports Asian Lite News

Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, who are owners of Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), hopes that the tournament will help a lot more women take up sports and make a career in it.

Batting first, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s quickfire and pristine 65, including 14 fours, took Mumbai Indians to a mammoth 207/5 at the DY Patil Stadium in the first match of the WPL 2023 on Sunday.

In reply, Gujarat Giants were never in the game as Mumbai Indians’ bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and restricted them to a mere 64 in 15.1 overs, as Mumbai registered a whopping 143-run win to begin the tournament.

“It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL. I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realise their dream and follow their hearts,” said Nita Ambani, in a media release issued by the franchise.

Nita was also appreciative of the experienced as well as the young players stepping up for Mumbai.

“Mumbai Indians are known to play a certain kind of cricket, fearless and exciting. Our girls have performed so well today (in the match). I’m so proud of the way they have played,” she said.

“It was a great display. A special mention to our captain Harman, what a special innings she played. Amelia Kerr was fabulous, she batted well, bowled well,” she added.

The 59-year old also gave a huge shout out to all the fans at the DY Patil Stadium who turned out in huge numbers and acknowledged their presence.

“It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women’s team. Let’s just support our girls and give more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament,” she added.

