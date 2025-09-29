GST Reforms Bolster Economy

The GST Council’s meeting on September 3, 2025, set in motion a series of major reforms designed to strike a balance between simplifying tax processes and ensuring fair administration

The landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms initiated by the GST Council are poised to propel India’s economy towards a path of sustained growth, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In its September bulletin, the central bank underscored that these structural changes will have a significant and lasting positive impact through enhanced consumption growth, lower retail prices, and a substantial improvement in the ease of doing business across the country.

The GST Council’s meeting on September 3, 2025, set in motion a series of major reforms designed to strike a balance between simplifying tax processes and ensuring fair administration. A key achievement has been the simplification of tax rates, with a large number of essential items now attracting either nil or a marginal 5 per cent GST. This rationalization is expected to provide direct relief to consumers and stimulate purchasing power. Beyond rate adjustments, the new framework also proactively addresses the complex challenge of the inverted duty structure, a move anticipated to streamline operations and boost efficiency for businesses across various sectors.

For the business community, especially the vast network of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, the reforms are a major boon. The RBI bulletin highlighted several business-friendly measures, including simpler registration and return filing processes, faster refunds, and a notable reduction in overall compliance costs. These improvements are expected to significantly ease the operational burden on small businesses, fostering a more conducive environment for innovation and expansion. The central bank expressed confidence that these changes will not only boost tax buoyancy and compliance but also contribute to a greater ease of living and doing business for all stakeholders.

The RBI’s optimistic outlook on the GST reforms is contextualized within the broader performance of the Indian economy, which has exhibited remarkable resilience amidst a challenging global landscape. The bulletin acknowledged that global uncertainty remains elevated, citing the imposition of trade tariffs by the United States on its major trading partners and renewed concerns over the fiscal health of advanced economies. Despite these external headwinds, the Indian economy has forged ahead, propelled by robust domestic drivers. This was clearly evident in the strong Q1 2025-26 growth, which registered a five-quarter high, showcasing the country’s strong internal momentum.

The bulletin presented several indicators that affirm the strong fundamentals of the Indian economy. While CPI headline inflation edged up slightly, it has remained well below the target rate for the seventh consecutive month, a sign of effective monetary management. The system liquidity continued to be in surplus, a condition that has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth pass-through of recent policy rate cuts to the real economy. Additionally, India’s current account deficit moderated in the first quarter of the current financial year, a positive development largely supported by a consistent rise in robust services exports and strong remittances from Indians living abroad.

The RBI also noted that Indian equity markets witnessed bidirectional movements during August-September. However, the overall tone of the bulletin remained one of confidence. The central bank’s assessment underscores that the strategic GST reforms are not just a fiscal measure but a pivotal tool for strengthening India’s domestic economic engine. By simplifying processes and reducing costs, these reforms are expected to secure a more stable and sustainable growth trajectory, cementing the nation’s resilience in the face of ongoing global challenges.