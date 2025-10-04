UAE, India join on child services

The United Arab Emirates and India have opened discussions to enhance cooperation in integrated child development services, focusing on early childhood education, nutrition, and child participation initiatives. The talks took place on the sidelines of the first-ever International Financing Summit for Early Childhood, hosted by UNICEF in New York as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the UAE Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, met with Shri Anil Malik, Secretary of India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development, to explore ways to leverage both countries’ expertise in improving early childhood education quality. Discussions included potential exchange of curricula and educational tools to strengthen learning outcomes for young children.

Nutrition also featured prominently in the talks. The two sides reviewed collaboration on early nutrition programmes, including support for breastfeeding and complementary feeding initiatives. A joint project to measure the impact of nutritional interventions on child growth was also considered, reflecting a shared commitment to evidence-based strategies for improving child health.

Child participation initiatives were discussed as part of the broader cooperation framework. Both nations explored ways to promote engagement through child parliaments, with potential joint activities between the Emirati Children’s Parliament and Indian child parliaments. Digital dialogues could focus on education, environmental issues, and online safety, providing a platform for children to actively participate in shaping policies that affect them.

Al Falasi emphasised the importance of investing in children as a key driver of national development. She highlighted the UAE’s achievements in reducing under-five mortality to around five per 1,000 live births, attaining 96 percent immunisation coverage, and increasing early education enrolment in Dubai by 16 percent.

She also cited key initiatives such as the 2024 Fatima bint Mubarak Forum on Mental Health and the “I Support My Friends” training programme in collaboration with UNICEF. Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Council has expanded nationwide efforts to protect and empower children, including the school anti-bullying programme launched in 2016, which has benefited over 240,000 students and significantly reduced bullying rates across the country.

The UAE and India’s discussions mark a significant step toward sharing best practices, strengthening early childhood development frameworks, and promoting child well-being through innovative educational, nutritional, and participatory approaches. Both countries are committed to translating these discussions into practical initiatives that can enhance the lives of children and secure a sustainable future.