Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone bags Global Humanitarian Award

Prominent Music Director Dr Jaan Nissar Lone has received the prestigious “Global Humanitarian Award” from the World Humanitarian Drive (WHD). The occasion, which celebrated the ability of music to bring people together, honoured Dr Lone for his outstanding efforts to promote harmony, particularly among the weaker and less fortunate populations in Kashmir’s scenic valley. He is mainly known for his song “Harmukh Bartal,” featured in Manoj Bajpai’s starter webseries “The Family Man”. The international non-governmental organization, WHD, acknowledged Dr. Lone’s outstanding efforts in utilizing music as a bridge to connect communities and nations. Distinguished dignitaries, including the Right Honourable Chris Philp, Minister of State for Crime, Policing, and Fire in the UK; His Excellency Anthony Carmona SC ORTT, the 5th President of Trinidad & Tobago; and Her Excellency Erna Hennicot-Schoepges, former President of the Parliament in Luxembourg, graced the occasion to celebrate this significant achievement. WHD holds ‘Special Consultative Status’ with the United Nations, enabling its engagement with various UN bodies, including ECOSOC and the Human Rights Council.

This status is granted to NGOs with expertise in specific fields covered by ECOSOC. Lone’s music has transcended boundaries, touching the hearts of people from diverse backgrounds. His melodious creations have provided solace and inspiration, motivating countless individuals to embrace love and understanding for their country and beyond. Through his music and educational initiatives, numerous enthusiastic youths have been encouraged to participate in activities promoting awareness of unity, oneness, and the creation of an inclusive society.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Lone stated, “I’m delighted to receive this prestigious award. It has further motivated me to produce music that embodies human emotions, blurring the divisions between hearts.” Dr. Abdul Basit Syed, the founder of World Humanitarian Drive, commended Dr. Lone’s unwavering commitment to building bridges of unity through music, the arts, and entertainment. Dr. Syed emphasized that “Peace can only be achieved through the heart, and the cradle of the heart is music.

Dr. Lone’s music serves as a soothing cradle to people’s hearts and souls, bringing them closer in the spirit of unity and love. Lone’s journey as a musician and humanitarian professional stands as a testament to the transformative power of music, transcending borders, languages, and cultures to create a world where harmony and peace can flourish. His work has resonated not only within the Kashmir valley but also across the globe, making him an embodiment of peace and tranquility among the masses. Dr. Lone is set to be recognized at the upcoming “Ubiquitous Mega Music Awards – UMMA 2024,” a monumental project endorsed by over 75 countries and valued at USD 150 million. The event promises to be an extraordinary celebration of the world’s musical treasures.

