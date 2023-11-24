EC notice to Rahul over remarks against PM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that it’s not a big deal and that the party will reply to the notice…reports Asian Lite News

The Congress party on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party after their senior leader, Rahul Gandhi, received a show cause notice from the Election Commission of India over his remarks targeted at Prime Minister Modi in a public rally.

The notice came after the BJP on Wednesday wrote a complaint to the poll body about Rahul Gandhi using derogatory remarks about PM Modi in his rallies.

The ECI asked Rahul Gandhi to explain why the action be not taken against him in the matter till November 25.

“Accordingly, you are requested to provide your explanation, on the allegation made and to show causes as to why action as deemed fit for alleged violation of MCC and relevant penal provisions is not initiated by the Commission. Your reply, if any, be reached by 18.00 hrs. of November 25, 2023. If no reply is received by then action deemed fit will be taken by the Commission,” the letter stated.

Responding to it, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that it’s not a big deal and that the party will reply to the notice.

“Let them send (notice to Rahul Gandhi) we will answer it. It is not a big deal. There has not been any such severe commentary on anyone. But since the elections are going on, hype is being created. We will reply to the notice… The way they are trying to scare in the elections today is not right. If they want to save the democracy, then they should give a level playground. Instead, ED, CBI, etc are being used,” Kharge said.

Later, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while campaigning for Congress in Rajasthan on the last day of campaigning, said that the words used by his party leader were trending on social media platforms and asked whether the ECI would serve notices to the general public.

“It was also said by all the people…Will they send a notice to everyone, as it is trending on social media? Rahul Gandhi said the people were already fighting,” Baghel said.

Moreover, opposition leader Supriya Sule said, “Rahul Gandhi is a strong & honest leader. I am confident that he will give a dignified and honest answer. He is a fighter. He can afford to be fearless because he is honest.”

Earlier in their letter to the EC, the BJP wrote, “Comparing a prime minister to a ‘Jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and ‘Pannauti’ is most unbecoming of a senior leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse.”

“Calling any person for that instance a Jaibkatra not only amounts to vicious abuse and personal attack but also a character assassination of that person against whom such remark has been made with a clear intent to harm his reputation and mislead the public,” the BJP letter added.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Barmer claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India’s World Cup final loss.

“Our guys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But ‘Panauti’ made us lose. The TV guys won’t tell you this but people know,” Rahul said while campaigning at Rajasthan’s Barmer on Monday. (ANI)

