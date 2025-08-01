Modi, MBZ talk big ties

The call reaffirmed their keenness to “strengthen relations in line with their shared vision to leverage opportunities and deepen strategic cooperation.”…reports Asian Lite News

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a detailed phone conversation to reinforce the ever-deepening ties between India and the United Arab Emirates. Both leaders expressed firm commitment to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underlining their shared vision for mutual growth, prosperity and regional stability.

The conversation, confirmed by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comes amid a growing arc of cooperation spanning defence, energy, trade, counterterrorism and culture. It also builds on a series of high-level interactions between the two countries in recent months.

The two leaders “positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries,” said the MEA in a statement.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed took the opportunity to warmly congratulate Prime Minister Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in Indian history, praising his leadership and expressing sincere wishes for continued national success.

PM Modi, in turn, thanked the UAE leader for his kind words and noted the special warmth and friendship that characterises the India-UAE relationship. The leaders reiterated their ambition to build on the current momentum to bring “sustainable development and prosperity” to both nations.

According to the UAE President’s office, the call reaffirmed their keenness to “strengthen relations in line with their shared vision to leverage opportunities and deepen strategic cooperation.”

The phone call builds upon recent diplomatic engagements that have solidified the bilateral relationship. In July, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, during his visit to Abu Dhabi. The meeting underscored shared values of harmony, peace and multicultural co-existence—principles that both nations have pledged to uphold amid global instability.

Misri also met with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE’s Federal National Council. Their discussions included counter-terrorism cooperation and enhancing India-UAE Parliamentary ties, reflecting a deepening trust and alignment in geopolitical interests.

Op Sindoor and shared security concerns

Earlier, a high-level all-party delegation from India, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, visited the UAE as part of Operation Sindoor—a global outreach initiative to highlight India’s counterterrorism efforts.

The delegation received a warm reception from senior Emirati leaders, who expressed full solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. Sheikh Nahyan conveyed deep condolences for the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and stressed that “India and UAE will tackle terrorism together.”

In particular, the UAE expressed appreciation for India’s measured and precise response to cross-border terrorism, commending the restraint and clarity of Operation Sindoor. Discussions with Emirati counterparts focused on exposing state-sponsored radicalism and reinforcing a shared zero-tolerance stance toward extremist violence.

India and the UAE have consistently elevated their relationship over the past decade, with wide-ranging agreements in trade, infrastructure, energy security and space technology. The recent developments suggest that the partnership is entering a new phase—one marked by strategic convergence and shared global responsibility.