First-Time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma is New Rajasthan CM

reports Asian Lite News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has designated Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers for the state.

The announcement was made following the BJP legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of the central observers appointed by the party — Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national general Secretary Vinod Tawde and MP Saroj Pandey.

BJP in-charge of Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi was also present at the meeting.

The party picked legislators Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as Deputy Chief Ministers. Former state minister Vasudev Devnani would be the Assembly Speaker, Rajnath Singh said after the meeting.

Prem Chand Bairwa, the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan, secured victory in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election, defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.

Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency, triumphing over Congress’ Sitaram Agarwal by a margin of 71,368 votes. She is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur. Her appeal for votes was made as a “daughter of Jaipur” and the “princess who walks on the streets”.

Expressing gratitude, CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma assured that all Rajasthan MLAs, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, would strive for holistic development in the state.

“I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of Rajasthan in all areas,” CM designate said.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker-designate Narendra Singh Tomar praised Sharma’s dedication to the party and ideology, expressing confidence in his capable leadership.

“Bhajanlal Sharma has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He is an experienced worker of the party…He is dedicated to the party, and its ideology and his election has sent a good message to the workers. I am very confident that his capable leadership will work in Rajasthan and meet the vision of PM Narendra Modi. I congratulate him and extend him my best wishes,” Tomar said.

Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma’s supporters celebrated outside his residence in Bharatpur.

Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav congratulated Bhajanlal and said that he will pray to Baba Mahakal to set new records of development in Rajasthan.

“I congratulate my friend Bhajanlal who has been elected as the CM there. I wish for him to be the most successful CM of Rajasthan. I pray to Baba Mahakal to set new records of development in Rajasthan. Together, under the leadership of PM Modi, double-engine governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will take the state ahead,” Yadav said.

Moreover, Rajasthan CM designate Sharma’s mother Gomti Devi said that it has happened by God’s will…I had never thought this would happen.

His father Krishna Lal Sharma in Bharatpur said, “It is a great thing…”

In Jaipur, Bhajanlal’s wife, Geet Sharma, extended her gratitude to the public and leaders, considering it a blessing from Prime Minister Modi. She remarked, “I thank the public and all the leaders. This is a blessing given by Modi ji.”

Celebrations unfolded with firecrackers being burst at the residence of BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani, who is set to become the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.

Union Minister and BJP MP Kailash Choudhary said that in the BJP, our party has taught that CM post is a responsibility, not a post.

“In BJP, we have been taught that this (CM post) is a responsibility, not a post. In the coming days, the government will give good governance and bring development to the state,” he added.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Rajyavardhan Rathore said that party makes decisions after careful consideration.

“Parties make decisions after careful consideration. The Rajasthan BJP has received strong leadership. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all our senior leaders,” he added.

“This is a fantastic decision. What can be a bigger thing than a ground-level worker being given the opportunity? A man who has seen poverty closely, has led the life of a common man and understands the pain of the common man has been given the opportunity. This is great. I would like to extend him my greetings. Under the leadership of Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan will see all-round development,” Rathore said.

Furthermore, party MLA Balak Nath said that all the selected members will take state forward.

“CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya ji and Bairwa Ji and Speaker Devnani ji together will take the state forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi said that it is a very joyful moment that Bhajanlal Sharma’s name has been announced for the CM post of Rajasthan.

“He has been serving the party delicately for a very long time… It is a very joyful moment that Bhajanlal Sharma’s name has been announced for the CM post of Rajasthan,” Joshi said.

He further said that Bhajanlal Sharma was proposed as the Chief Minister and leader of the legislative party.

“Today, Bhajanlal Sharma was proposed as the Chief Minister and leader of the legislative party. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be the Deputy CMs. Senior leader Vasudev Devnani will be the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha…I congratulate all of them once again on behalf of the entire Rajasthan. This is the victory of Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

He won the Sanganer assembly seat with an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

