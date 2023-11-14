Foreign Envoys to Visit MP to See BJP Poll Campaign

The BJP highlighted that this initiative is in line with its ongoing efforts to engage with the international diplomatic community and showcase the dynamics of its election campaign…reports Asian Lite News

With only three days left of campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, a tripartite delegation of foreign diplomats currently stationed in New Delhi is scheduled to visit Indore on November 14-15, immersing themselves in and gaining firsthand insights into the electoral strategies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as revealed by the party on Monday. The delegation comprises Michael Rees, the second secretary at the Australian High Commission, Bazil M Lyakinana, minister plenipotentiary specialising in consular affairs at the High Commission of Tanzania, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, the second secretary at the Japanese Embassy.

The chosen city for this diplomatic exploration is Indore, situated in the state of Madhya Pradesh, where the electoral atmosphere is vibrant in anticipation of the upcoming assembly polls on November 17. The BJP highlighted that this initiative is in line with its ongoing efforts to engage with the international diplomatic community and showcase the dynamics of its election campaign.

The BJP further noted that a precedent for such diplomatic engagement was set during the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in November and December 2022. Similar delegations comprising representatives from diplomatic missions of countries such as Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, and Singapore had visited these states to closely observe and assess the BJP’s election campaign strategies.

This diplomatic exchange is part of the larger “Know BJP” initiative, a program launched by the party’s national president, J P Nadda, on its 43rd foundation day. The initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding among the international community about the BJP’s political ideology, electoral strategies, and governance principles.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings and also hold a roadshow in the state on Monday. The Congress leader will reach Neemuch district of the state and will address his first public meeting in Deekan Jawad at 11.15 a.m. He will then address his second public meeting in Harda district’s Timarni area at 3 p.m.

The Congress leader will then hold a roadshow in Bhopal around 5 p.m.

According to party leaders, his roadshow will start from Imami gate and pass by the areas of Bhopal Uttar to Kali Mandir Chowraha, Bhopal Madhya covering a distance of 1.8 km. Then he will address his last public meeting of the day at 6.30 p.m. at Narmada Chauraha area in Bhopal.

Polling for the 230-member Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The campaigning will stop on November 15 at 5 p.m. The Congress is campaigning aggressively in the state and has also announced several guarantees for the people if voted to power. The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the state.

ALSO READ-BJP’s Power Trio to Rally in Rajasthan This Week

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]