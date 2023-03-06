Recipe: Cool summer drink

Ingredients

  1. Cashews – ¼ cup
  2. Almonds – ¼ cup
  3. Sweet Basil Seeds – 2 tsp
  4. Milk – ½ litre
  5. Sugar – as per your taste
  6. Apples – ¼ cup ( chopped)
  7. Mango – ¼ cup (chopped)
  8. Pomegranate – ¼ cup
  9. Pista – 1 tsp (to garnish)
  10. Saffron – a few strands
  11. Ice Cream – 2 or 3 scoops
  12. Ice Cubes – as required

Method

  1. Soak the cashews and almonds in hot water for 30 mins and peel the almonds.
    1. Grind the cashews and almonds into paste.
    1. In a blender add milk, a few strands of saffron, sugar and grinded paste of cashews and almonds. Blend everything together.
    1. Transfer it to a jar, add the sweet basil seeds, chopped fruits and nuts, ice cream and ice cubes.
    1. Serve it in a glass with a scoops of ice cream and garnish it with some fruits an nuts.

ENJOY!

