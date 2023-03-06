Recipe: Cool summer drink

Ingredients

Cashews – ¼ cup Almonds – ¼ cup Sweet Basil Seeds – 2 tsp Milk – ½ litre Sugar – as per your taste Apples – ¼ cup ( chopped) Mango – ¼ cup (chopped) Pomegranate – ¼ cup Pista – 1 tsp (to garnish) Saffron – a few strands Ice Cream – 2 or 3 scoops Ice Cubes – as required

Method

Soak the cashews and almonds in hot water for 30 mins and peel the almonds. Grind the cashews and almonds into paste. In a blender add milk, a few strands of saffron, sugar and grinded paste of cashews and almonds. Blend everything together. Transfer it to a jar, add the sweet basil seeds, chopped fruits and nuts, ice cream and ice cubes. Serve it in a glass with a scoops of ice cream and garnish it with some fruits an nuts.

ENJOY!

