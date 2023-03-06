Recipe: Cool summer drink

Ingredients
- Cashews – ¼ cup
- Almonds – ¼ cup
- Sweet Basil Seeds – 2 tsp
- Milk – ½ litre
- Sugar – as per your taste
- Apples – ¼ cup ( chopped)
- Mango – ¼ cup (chopped)
- Pomegranate – ¼ cup
- Pista – 1 tsp (to garnish)
- Saffron – a few strands
- Ice Cream – 2 or 3 scoops
- Ice Cubes – as required
Method
- Soak the cashews and almonds in hot water for 30 mins and peel the almonds.
- Grind the cashews and almonds into paste.
- In a blender add milk, a few strands of saffron, sugar and grinded paste of cashews and almonds. Blend everything together.
- Transfer it to a jar, add the sweet basil seeds, chopped fruits and nuts, ice cream and ice cubes.
- Serve it in a glass with a scoops of ice cream and garnish it with some fruits an nuts.
ENJOY!
