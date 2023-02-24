Big guns back for AUS vs India ODI series

Selectors announced a strong 16-player squad for the series on Thursday…reports Asian Lite News

Australia have named a trio of key players in their squad to make a return from injury during next month’s three-match ODI series in India.

Selectors announced a strong 16-player squad for the series on Thursday, with all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (broken leg) and Mitch Marsh (ankle) set to be joined by pacer Jhye Richardson (hamstring) in a small group slated to make their international return during the series.

Pat Cummins will lead Australia during the three matches, while experienced batters David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are also expected to feature.

According to chief selector George Bailey, the series will provide Australia with some excellent practice ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

“With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation. Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October,” Bailey said.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood is also named in the touring party, despite the right-armer battling an Achilles injury that forced him out of the ongoing Test tour of India.

“It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part,” Bailey said.

The first ODI between Australia and India is in Mumbai on March 17, before the remaining two games in Vizag (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.(ANI)

