India targets a winning start against Bangladesh in ODI series

India had won the first two T20I matches in the series, including a narrow defence of 95 in the second game after being 33/0 in 4.1 overs…reports Asian Lite news

After winning the T20I series 2-1, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be aiming for a winning start in the ODI series against Bangladesh starting at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India had won the first two T20I matches in the series, including a narrow defence of 95 in the second game after being 33/0 in 4.1 overs. But in the last game of the series, India suffered a middle-order meltdown as they lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs, slumping from 91/3 to a modest 102/9, with Bangladesh chasing down the total.

With the nature of the pitch being slow at the venue, India must get their act right in the middle order to put competitive totals in ODIs. With the format being of 50 overs, it gives time to Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia to stitch crucial partnerships and play big knocks, especially when facing a variety of spin from Bangladesh bowlers.

In the bowling department, Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur, along with Anjali Sarvani and Meghna Singh, many have big roles to play if the pitches offer help to fast bowlers. Otherwise, Devika Vaidya, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy and Sneh Rana will be taking charge of spin bowling.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will come into the series with the confidence that India are beatable, especially after registering a win in the last T20I. In five attempts, Bangladesh are yet to get a win over India in ODIs.

Their spinners, especially Rabeya Khan, can prove to be more than a handful. The batting department has to step up big time for them to get a total enough for their bowlers to make a match out of it.

The three ODIs between India and Bangladesh, starting from 9 am IST, are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s ODI Championship cycle. The cycle is contested between 10 teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

In the standings, India sits at the top with 12 points after winning six out of six matches while Bangladesh are in ninth position with four points, having lost two series to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, notably four of their matches being washed out due to rain.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain & wicketkeeper), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Sanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana.

