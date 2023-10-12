National Paints extends sponsorship of Sharjah Football Club for the 8th year

In light of Sharjah FC’s remarkable achievements, including winning six league championships, ten Presidents Cup titles, three UAE Super Cup titles, and the ADIB Cup, among others. ..reports Asian Lite News

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., the leading paint manufacturer in the UAE, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of Sharjah Football Club, a prominent player in the regional football world, demonstrating a commitment to fostering the growth of sports in the region and supporting the local community. The sponsorship highlights National Paints dedicated support for sports events as part of its mission to promote initiatives that support the youth and their wellbeing.

In light of Sharjah FC’s remarkable achievements, including winning six league championships, ten Presidents Cup titles, three UAE Super Cup titles, and the ADIB Cup, among others. “Sharjah FC has consistently proved its presence and strength in the local and regional football arena,” said Samer Sayegh, Partner and Managing Director of National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

“Football in the Arab world plays a big role in bringing people together, strengthening national identity while creating a sense of unity” added Sayegh, “We also sponsor the National Paints Football Club which is an independent team gaining traction locally. We believe in the importance of football and sportsmanship and will continue to support and grow our collaborations in favor of this community.” He elaborated.

Welcoming the initiative, H.E. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Commercial Development Company, said Sharjah FC is pleased to join hands with National Paints, a major name in the UAE and GCC corporate world and industry. “We will help the Club excel further and grow from strength to strength in our journey of excellence and quest for glory for the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.”

Al Jarwan pointed out that Sharjah FC, a fine name and leader in the football arena in the country and the region, boasts a rich history of achievements and a massive fan base across the country and throughout the region.

“The collaboration with National Paints fills the Club and its players with a renewed sense of energy and optimism as they continue their pursuit of more impressive titles and victories,” Al Jarwan emphasized.

He thanked National Paints for its support: “This partnership symbolizes a shared commitment to excellence and growth. Together, we will continue striving for prominence in the field and beyond.”

