UAE Gears up for DP World ILT20

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

The UAE is gearing up to host the next mega sporting event in the Middle East. The inaugural season of the DP World International League T20 will be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in January-February 2023.

The Dubai Capitals will be in action in the opening match of the tournament against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium following the opening ceremony on 13 January 2023.

The cricketers around the world and especially the UAE players are eager to showcase their talent in the historic event. Top-order batter Chirag Suri, who has scored 817 runs in 31 T20s for the UAE, feels his place in the Dubai Capitals’ squad was meant to be, “When I was picked up by the Dubai Capitals, I thought this was a match made in heaven, because I was born in Delhi and now the Capitals, who have a franchise in Delhi (IPL) are in Dubai. So it was just meant to be for me.”

Suri, who was a part of the Gujarat Lions squad in IPL 2017, further added, “I used to play on the streets and playgrounds of Delhi with family and friends and I continued to play cricket in Dubai when I moved here around 20 years ago. We love the cricket culture in Dubai. The game is growing here and we are getting better. I am super excited that the DP World ILT20 is happening. It’s a great platform for all the cricketers around the world.”

Dubai Capitals’ Jash Giyanani

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Jash Giyanani, who played in the ICC U19 World Cup earlier this year, shared his excitement about playing for the Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20, “It took a little time to sink in when I got to know that I was picked by the Dubai Capitals. I was really happy when I got the news. I am thankful and grateful for the opportunity.”

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions.

DP World ILT20 news, updates and interactive chat can be found via www.ilt20.ae and @ILT20Official on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, SnapChat and LinkedIn, while tickets can be purchased by visiting https://tickets.ilt20.ae.

Dubai Capitals’ Chirag Suri

