100 days to COP28

With just hundred days left until the start of 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), the upcoming global climate summit scheduled to be held in Dubai, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment has affirmed the UAE’s readiness to host the event in collaboration with all associated partners and entities.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri underscored the UAE’s pivotal role in advancing global climate initiatives, safeguarding natural environment and Earth, and paving the way for a brighter future for subsequent generations.

“Today marks the start of a 100-day countdown to the Conference of the Parties events in the UAE. This is a moment we have been looking forward to, as it highlights the UAE’s efforts in tackling climate change on both a national and international scale,” said Almheiri.

“We see COP28 in the UAE as a living testament to our achievements and a hopeful glimpse into the future. It represents a crucial juncture in our commitment to assist humanity in confronting one of its most profound challenges.”

She stressed that the UAE’s approach to climate action hinges on inclusivity and synchronised efforts across a spectrum of stakeholders, encompassing federal and local government bodies, the private sector, and community members from diverse backgrounds.

“As we gear up for COP28, our focus remains on forging a resilient climate and ecological future, collaborating closely with all stakeholders to amplify our conference’s global goals. Recent times have showcased the UAE’s unwavering commitment to its climate pledges, especially with the update of our Nationally Determined Contributions and the bold target of cutting emissions by 40% by 2030, based on the business-as-usual scenario.”

She said: “In the context of the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ in 2023, the 100 days before COP28 will see a myriad of initiatives unveiled by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, along with other pertinent governmental and private entities in the UAE.”

“These endeavours will further our environmental and climate objectives across different sectors. Backed by our visionary leadership, the UAE will host COP28 equipped with a developmental blueprint that emphasises sustainability and reinforces the UAE’s leading position in this crucial domain.”

Commitment to Pacific Island nations

COP28 Director-General and Special Representative Majid Al Suwaidi visited Fiji to meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and distinguished leaders of Pacific Island nations.

In his remarks at the Pacific SIDS High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change in Fiji, Al Suwaidi underscored the COP28 Presidency’s commitment to delivering for vulnerable countries at the upcoming climate summit. Al Suwaidi also recognised that climate change is an existential threat to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and emphasised the COP28 Presidency’s intention to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

Al Suwaidi said, “Communities here, on the frontlines of climate change, are facing sea level rise, salination of drinking water, coastal erosion, and the increasing severity of storms. These threats, coupled with the fact that the most vulnerable have done the least to contribute to the challenge, have made the Pacific Islands and SIDs worldwide moral leaders on climate action.”

Al Suwaidi outlined the four pillars of the COP28 Presidency’s Action Agenda, which includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

“These priorities are all interlinked and mutually reinforcing. And we need all stakeholders to work together to ensure we all move forward together. No one, no country, no region, no group can be left behind,” Al Suwaidi said.

Discussing the COP28 Presidency’s priorities that affect SIDS the most, Al Suwaidi reiterated the need to operationalise the Loss and Damage fund and funding arrangements and deliver early capitalisation.

He also discussed the expectation that COP28 will adopt a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation and reiterated that the framework “must be comprehensive and include ambitious targets to drive enhanced action on adaptation by all parties to build resilience and protect lives, livelihoods and ecosystems.”

Al Suwaidi called on Pacific nations to maintain pressure on the international community to raise its climate ambition, help resolve political bottlenecks, and ensure a robust global response to the first Global Stocktake at COP28.

Al Suwaidi said, “We need you at COP28 to make all this possible. COP28 has the potential to reshape climate action for years to come. It is essential that Pacific Islanders are represented in whatever response there is to the Global Stocktake. That Pacific Island concerns help shape the pace and direction of the energy transition. And that Pacific nations continue to lead the discourse on adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.”

During his visit to Fiji, the COP28 Director-General also engaged with the Cook Island’s Minister of the Crown Vaine Mokoroa; Marshall Islands’ Minister of Natural Resources and Commerce John Silk; New Zealand’s Minister for Climate Change James Shaw; Tonga’s Prime Minister Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni; Tuvalu’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development Seve Paeniu and Henry Puna, Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

The COP28 Director-General stressed that Pacific Island communities on the frontlines of climate change must be at the forefront of the climate decision-making process.

During his trip, Al Suwaidi also engaged with Fiji-based COP28 International Youth Climate Delegate Reshma Ram. The COP28 International Youth Climate Delegate Program of 100 young delegates represent the world’s least-developed countries, small island developing states, Indigenous Peoples, and minority groups.

The Programme was designed to provide a platform for youth’s needs and policy proposals in global climate decision-making, build climate capacity, knowledge, and networks among youth, and establish a model for equitable youth inclusion in all future COPs.

