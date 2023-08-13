16 foreign nationals in Afghanistan’s prisons, Taliban confirms

The exact number of American citizens currently held in Taliban prisons remains uncertain…reports Asian Lite News

There are a total of 16 foreign nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan, the Taliban confirmed, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban-led prison administration revealed that there are five women among the 16 foreign prisoners in Afghanistan.

In the government’s accountability program, Habibullah Badr, the Taliban-appointed Military Deputy of the Office of Prisons Administration, stated there are 16,000 prisoners nationwide, with 1,194 women.

As per earlier reports, individuals from the United States and the United Kingdom are among the foreign nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan.

Earlier, in the meeting in Doha, Thomas West and Rina Amiri, the US envoys for Afghanistan affairs, discussed with the Taliban’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, regarding releasing American prisoners from Taliban prisons, according to Khaama Press.

During the meeting, the representatives firmly insisted on the “immediate and unconditional” release of American citizens held within Taliban prisons.

The exact number of American citizens currently held in Taliban prisons remains uncertain.

Nonetheless, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken previously verified the presence of approximately 175 US citizens remaining in Afghanistan. some of these individuals entered the country after the government’s collapse in August 2021.

Meanwhile, the official also revealed that there are 1,089 child prisoners, with this distressing number also encompassing 47 girls. This situation highlights a critical issue that requires immediate attention, as per Khaama Press.

He said 250 military personnel from the Taliban forces had been incarcerated due to infractions ranging from breaches of government policies to involvement in traffic accidents. This significant number underscores the enforcement of discipline within the military ranks, ensuring adherence to regulations and maintaining order. (ANI)

