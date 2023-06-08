Abdullah meets American Jewish Committee members

The UAE’s top diplomat and AJC members reviewed cooperation within the Abraham Accords framework and the resulting various initiatives…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met members of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

During the meeting, the UAE’s top diplomat and AJC members reviewed cooperation within the Abraham Accords framework and the resulting various initiatives that support peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

In this regard, they referred to the I2U2 Group that includes the UAE, the United States of America, the Republic of India and the State of Israel. The Group focuses on enhancing economic cooperation among its members across a range of sectors, including food and water security, transportation, health, technology, energy and space.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that peace is the lever of progress and prosperity in all countries. commending the AJC’s efforts in fostering common understanding and disseminating the principles of tolerance and coexistence.

In February, a delegation of ten Abu Dhabi entities visited Israel from and discussed business cooperation and innovation opportunities.

ALSO READ: Dubai attracts 30 tech startups during Q1

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]