Abu Dhabi CP approves Dh2.7b housing fund

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the disbursement of housing benefits worth AED2.74 billion to 1,800 citizens in Abu Dhabi.

The housing benefits include the exemption of low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from loan repayments. The disbursement covers Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Loans include the following housing categories: construction, demolition and reconstruction, as well as maintenance and expansion.

The first housing package of 2023, which coincides with Eid Al Fitr celebrations, reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability and enabling citizens to raise strong, stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed for the unlimited support that Their Highnesses give in following up on citizens’ needs and ensuring their housing needs are met.

Al Shorafa stressed Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s commitment to developing a modern and sustainable housing system in Abu Dhabi that achieves the leadership’s vision and meets the needs of citizens and their families.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his guidance and commitment to meeting the needs of all citizens to ensure a good quality of life.

