Air Arabia Commences Flight Operations to Colombo

Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are pleased to join our partners, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, in announcing this new route connecting Abu Dhabi to Sri Lanka’s vibrant capital, Colombo…reports Asian Lite News

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has marked the inauguration of its first flight to Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The carrier will connect the UAE’s capital to Colombo with three flights a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are happy to announce the commencement of our flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo.We recently relocated our Abu Dhabi operations to Terminal A, a state-of-the-art new facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and this launch further demonstrates our commitment to delivering smooth travel experiences for passengers and contributing to the growth of the travel and tourism sectors in both countries.”

Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are pleased to join our partners, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, in announcing this new route connecting Abu Dhabi to Sri Lanka’s vibrant capital, Colombo.

This is a new destination for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and stands as a testament to the airline’s continued growth, providing more destinations to travel to and from Abu Dhabi.”Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the UAE’s capital, serving 28 destinations with a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft directly from Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.In November, Air Arabia today commenced its first non-stop flight from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode in Kerala, India. The new direct flight will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Kozhikode International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly.Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, said, “The introduction of this new route underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to advancing its aviation sector and enhancing connectivity. Air Arabia’s new service aligns with our vision of developing Ras Al Khaimah’s regional and international air travel which contributes significantly to the growth of our tourism sector.”Adel Al Ali commented, “This new route not only strengthens our commitment to offering convenient and value-driven travel options between both cities but also reflects the strong tourism and trade ties between both nations.”

ALSO READ-Doval Reaches Mauritius for 6th Colombo Security Conclave Meeting

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]