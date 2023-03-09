Albanese celebrates Holi in Gujarat

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi…reports Asian Lite News

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in state capital Gandhinagar.

“Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us”, tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese with colourful pictures of Holi celebrations with flowers and colours.

Australian PM Albanese on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad, as part of a state visit to India.

The Australian Prime Minister, who will be in India till March 11, was welcomed by the Gujarat chief minister Patel.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Australian PM on his visit to the Ashram. During the visit, Albanese took a complete tour of the Ashram.

The Australian PM, upon his arrival in India, tweeted: “An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations.”

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrates Holi with flowers at Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/7tRho0A0Uk — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Prior to Albanese’s arrival in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India eagerly awaits the arrival of the Australian Prime Minister. PM Modi said he looks forward to productive deliberations to further India-Australia bilateral relations.”India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship. @AlboMP,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Albanese said his trip demonstrates the commitment to deepen the links between the two countries, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region.

Happy Holi to everyone who celebrated at home in Australia. pic.twitter.com/5OcedkNfil — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

Albanese on Wednesday tweeted, “Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry.” (ANI)

ALSO READ-Hindu students attacked for playing Holi; Karachi Univ orders probe

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]