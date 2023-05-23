AlNeyadi welcomes Saudi astronauts

The docking of the Dragon 2 spacecraft with the ISS is a historic moment for the Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi who becomes the first ever Arab woman to fly into space to the ISS…reports Asian Lite News

The two Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni and mission team crew have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after their spacecraft Dragon 2 successfully docked.

NASA has announced the successful docking of Dragon 2 after 16 hours of the rocket launch on Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The docking of the “Dragon 2” spacecraft with the ISS is a historic moment for the Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi who becomes the first ever Arab woman to fly into space to the ISS. It is a historic moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is now the first Arab country to send a woman on a space scientific mission just as it is also one of the few countries with two astronauts on board the ISS simultaneously.

The mission crew, consisting of four astronauts, Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali AlQarni, Peggy Whiston and John Shoffner, was welcomed and greeted by the International Space Station team that wished them success.

Upon arrival, the mission crew of AX-2 changed their space suits and joined the ISS team preparing to carry out their mission into space, where they will conduct 14 pioneering research experiments in microgravity that are set to have an important scientific impact.

AlQarni said: “Thank God, we have reached the International Space Station..and we are here to carry out scientific experiments that will benefit humanity, God willing.”

The studies that will take place in space by the two Saudi astronauts range from human research and cell science to artificial rain in microgravity in order to develop space science and progress in sending more manned spacecraft to the moon and to Mars.

In addition, the Saudi astronauts will also conduct three educational awareness experiments. This space program has placed the Kingdom as an important player in the global space science research community and as a major investor in the service of humanity and its future.

The Saudi Space Commission confirmed that the astronauts, Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni, are fully trained and prepared to carry out their mission in space. SSC is also confident that they will accomplish the planned mission successfully and return safely to earth.

The efforts by the SSC are designed to prepare future astronauts and engineers through quality educational and training programs, participation in experiments, international research, and future scientific space-related missions – all of which will contribute to raising the status of the Kingdom and to achieving the goals of Vision 2030

The results of which will enhance the Kingdom’s global position within the field of space exploration and service to humanity. It will also confirm the role of Saudi research centers in making a scientific impact in this field.

Eng. Al-Sawaha congratulated the leadership on the successful arrival of Rayana Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni to the International Space Station.

Meanwhile, the “Saudi Arabia Towards Space” exhibitions were held by the Saudi Space Authority coinciding with the launch of the scientific mission of the two Saudi astronauts to the International Space Station, and it continues until the first of next June.

Meanwhile, the "Saudi Arabia Towards Space" exhibitions were held by the Saudi Space Authority coinciding with the launch of the scientific mission of the two Saudi astronauts to the International Space Station, and it continues until the first of next June.

The exhibitions held in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran provide unique opportunities to explore the space sector, learn about space flight and its history, raise the level of interest in space and its sciences and scientific and technical specializations among the emerging generations, and highlight the Kingdom’s research contributions and scientific impact in this field.

The activities of the exhibitions held in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran are suitable for different groups and ages, as visitors learn about the future of space and its history in the visual museum of the exhibition, and they also explore space, virtual reality games experiences, astronaut training, as well as how they sleep in the corner designated for it, while an area is designated to answer questions Visitors’ questions from a group of scholars and experts, in addition to holding educational and informative workshops for students.

The exhibitions allow the various interested parties to follow the scientific stages and the scientific, educational and educational experiences presented by the two Saudi astronauts from the International Space Station, and keep up with their details until their return to Earth.

