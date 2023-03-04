Arab nations unite to fight cybercrime

The interior ministers highlighted the importance of activating mechanisms to combat drug trafficking to contain its serious repercussions on the Arab world, reports Asian Lite News

Arab Interior Ministers called for strengthening the fight against cybercrime as the 40th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council concluded, according to an official statement.

During the conference, the Council of Arab Ministers of the Interior decided to strengthen its efforts to combat cybercrime and respect for human rights.

It also highlighted the importance of activating mechanisms to combat drug trafficking to contain its serious repercussions on the Arab world, Xinhua news agency reported.

“These mechanisms include the establishment of a working group for the immediate exchange of information on drugs and psychotropic substances,” said the statement on Friday.

The 40th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, which opened in Tunis on Wednesday, was attended by Arab Interior Ministers, high-level Arab security delegations and representatives of Arab and international organisations.

