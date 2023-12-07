‘BADALTA KASHMIR’: Young rappers sing about positive changes in Valley

Kashmir-based rap duo, Humaira and MC Raa, recently came out with a new rap song ‘Badalta Kashmir’ which celebrates the positive changes in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370

Talking about the song, Rapper MC Raa said: “This song has tried to explain whatever developments are taking place in Kashmir. The situation in Srinagar and the developments that are taking place here, G20 was successful or Smart city was made, those were my inspiration. Hip Hop artists create songs by observing their surroundings, I used to travel from Srinagar to Shopian and in between, whatever development I saw, I thought of making a rap on Kashmir.”

Taking to Instagram, the Government of India also shared the song on their official page which they captioned, “The youth of Kashmir have spoken, that too through a energetic rap song! Listen to the song that encapsulates the emergence of #NayaKashmir.”

The song also mentions key events such as the G20 meetings in Kashmir, the Amarnath Yatra, and the development of Digital India.New

Talking about his collaboration with Humaira for the song, MC Raa said, “When I was writing this song, it came to my mind that there should be a female artist in this song because now the biggest difference I have seen is that earlier girls were judged by their clothes, or how they carry themseleves, but now that thing is no longer there. So I thought of keeping a female rapper with me.”

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also showered praises on the song and wrote on his X account, “This Kashmiri artist showcased pro-level rapping– well done #JammuAndKashmir.”

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also shared the song and wrote, “Naye Bharat Ka Naya Kashmir. Young Indians are changing the landscape of #Kashmir!.”

