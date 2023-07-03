Brazilian envoy hails GMC as key platform to discuss pressing challenges

The Brazilian envoy has high expectations about the upcoming GMC….reports Asian Lite News

The annual Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi brings key stakeholders together and offers a unique platform for discussing some of the most pressing challenges of our time, such as providing timely and reliable information to people, according to a senior Brazilian diplomat.

Eliana Zugaib, Chargé d’Affaires of the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress that will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Expectations on 2nd edition of GMC

The Brazilian envoy has high expectations about the upcoming GMC.

“We are confident that the second edition of the Global Media Congress will provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and foster new ones among media professionals from all over the world,” Zugaib emphasised.

She believes the existing cooperation between Brazil and the UAE in the media sector helps strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The existing partnerships between Brazilian media outlets and WAM are an important element in promoting mutual cooperation and partnership among some of the most influential stakeholders in Brazil and the UAE, the envoy explained.

“They may be instrumental in increasing mutual knowledge about our countries and peoples.”

Growing media cooperation

Zugaib was referring to the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) WAM had signed with Brazilian news agency Folhapress and Brazilian website UOL-Universo Onlin, during the Expo 2020 Dubai in 2021.

The MoUs encourage professional media cooperation between WAM and Brazilian media establishments to exchange news and media content and establish sustainable partnerships. WAM has also recently intensified cooperation with a couple of Brazilian TV channels as part of which news bulletins were provided to them, especially during the recent visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the UAE.

Brazilian presence at first GMC

There was a significant Brazilian presence in the first Global Media Congress held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”.

The global event, with an exhibition and more than 30 debates and workshops featuring over 162 globally renowned speakers, attracted over 13,656 visitors.

The event had the participation of more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries, over 1,200 media experts and specialists, and influencers from six continents across the globe.

(By Binsal Abdulkader)

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]