Brazilian President postpone trip to China

As per the Presidential office, the Brazilian government’s goal was to relaunch Brazil’s relations with China — its main trade partner since 2009…reports Asian Lite News

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s high-profile trip to China has been cancelled due to medical reasons, according to the President’s press secretary.

Taking to Twitter, the press secretary said, “President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was admitted to the Sirio-Libanes Hospital – Brasilia unit, on 3/23/2023 with flu-like symptoms. After clinical evaluation, a diagnosis of bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A was made, and treatment was initiated.” “After reassessment today and, despite the clinical improvement, the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic recommends postponing the trip to China until the cycle of viral transmission ends. – Dr. Ana Helena Germoglio,” it added.

Earlier, he was scheduled to start his trip on March 26 but later on cancelled till Sunday due to the same medical reason. On March 27, a delegation of hundreds of businesspersons, alongside governors, congressmen and ministers were scheduled to accompany him.

As per the Presidential office, the Brazilian government’s goal was to relaunch Brazil’s relations with China — its main trade partner since 2009.

In 2022, China imported over USD 89.7 billion in Brazilian products, especially soybean and ore, and exported almost USD 60.7 billion to Brazil. The value of this trade — USD 150.4 billion — has increased 21 times since Lula’s first visit to China in 2004, according to the statement released by the Brazilian President’s office.

The visit was part of the new Brazilian government’s efforts towards reconstructing its international relations, also including the recent visits to Argentina, where the Celac meeting took place; to Uruguay; and to the US, as well as meetings with European leaders who came to Lula’s inauguration in January. It will also be Lula’s first visit to a country in the East, the statement read. (ANI)

ALSO READ-Brazil unveils equal pay bill

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]